Friday, April 12, 2024
spot_img
Technology

ChatGPT is now more direct and less verbose in its responses: OpenAI

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, April 12: Sam Altman-run OpenAI on Friday said it has made its AI chatbot called ChatGPT more direct and less verbose.

In a post on X social media platform, the company said its new GPT-4 Turbo model is now available to paid ChatGPT users.

“We’ve improved capabilities in writing, math, logical reasoning, and coding,” said the company.

The new AI model has been trained on publicly available data up to December last year.

“When writing with ChatGPT, responses will be more direct, less verbose and use more conversational language,” OpenAI posted.

The company said it continues to invest in making its AI models better and looks forward to seeing what the users do with those.

“If you haven’t tried it yet, GPT-4 Turbo is available in ChatGPT Plus, Team, Enterprise, and the API,” it added.

Meanwhile, the AI company allegedly transcribed more than a million hours of YouTube videos to train GPT-4.

The New York Times reported last week that OpenAI knew this was not legal but “believed it to be fair use”.

An OpenAI spokesperson was quoted as saying that the company uses “numerous sources including publicly available data and partnerships for non-public data,” to maintain its global research competitiveness. (IANS)

Previous article
Meta testing new tools to help protect youth from sextortion
Next article
realme P Series, reigning supreme as best player with performance & display in the segment
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

KJo unspools memories of ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, praises Aishwarya’s eyes and ‘what she said’

Shillong, April 12: Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a scene featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from his...
Business

India’s fintech sector logs robust 59 pc growth in Q1 2024

Shillong, April 12: India secured the third position globally in terms of funding raised for the fintech sector...
INTERNATIONAL

UN Security Council voices concern over killing of World Central Kitchen staff in Gaza

Shillong, April 12: The UN Security Council has voiced grave concern over Israel's killing of seven aid workers...
Business

Meta lies about ad metrics, X better platform for advertisers: Musk

Shillong, April 12: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, on Friday, said that Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta does not...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

KJo unspools memories of ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, praises Aishwarya’s eyes and ‘what she said’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, April 12: Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a scene...

India’s fintech sector logs robust 59 pc growth in Q1 2024

Business 0
Shillong, April 12: India secured the third position globally...

UN Security Council voices concern over killing of World Central Kitchen staff in Gaza

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, April 12: The UN Security Council has voiced...
Load more

Popular news

KJo unspools memories of ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, praises Aishwarya’s eyes and ‘what she said’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, April 12: Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a scene...

India’s fintech sector logs robust 59 pc growth in Q1 2024

Business 0
Shillong, April 12: India secured the third position globally...

UN Security Council voices concern over killing of World Central Kitchen staff in Gaza

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, April 12: The UN Security Council has voiced...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img