Friday, April 12, 2024
Nomination process begins for third phase of LS polls in Assam

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, April 12: The nomination process for the third phase of Lok Sabha polls in Assam began on Friday.

Four Lok Sabha seats in the state — Guwahati, Barpeta, Dhubri and Kokrajhar will go to polls on May 7.

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam said that the last date for filing nominations is April 19, while scrutiny will take place on April 20 and the last day for withdrawal of candidature is April 22.

The counting of votes will happen on June 4 along with the rest of the country.

Bijuli Kalita Medhi, Vice President of Assam BJP and former President of the party’s women’s wing in the state, is the new face of the BJP in Guwahati.

She will face Mira Borthakur Goswami, President of the Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress.

Phani Bhusan Choudhury, former minister, and current Bongaigaon MLA, has been picked by the ruling AGP to contest from Barpeta.

While the CPI(M) has nominated Manoranjan Talukdar, its lone MLA in the state Assembly, the Congress has nominated Deep Bayan, the chief of the state Seva Dal from Barpeta.

For the first time, Rakibul Hussain, the Deputy Leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Assam, would run for the Lok Sabha from Dhubri.

It is believed that Hussain is locked in a triangular contest with the AGP’s Zabed Islam and the incumbent MP and AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal in Dhubri. Ajmal has been winning the Dhubri seat since 2009. (IANS)

