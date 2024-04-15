Monday, April 15, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

British PM braces for fresh wrangling over Rwanda deportation bill

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, April 15: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is braced for a fresh round of parliamentary wrangling over his bill to save his government’s stalled Rwanda deportation scheme, as lawmakers head back to Westminster this week.

The House of Commons returns from Easter recess on Monday with the legislation high on the agenda after a minister insisted flights carrying asylum seekers to Kigali should be taking off “within weeks.”

It comes as Sunday became the busiest day yet for Channel crossings so far this year after more than 500 migrants arrived in the UK in a single day.

It means some 6,000 people have made the journey in 2024 to date, with more than 75,000 arrivals recorded two years on from the Rwanda deal being signed.

Members of parliament will consider amendments to the Safety of Rwanda Bill by the House of Lords, which inflicted a series of defeats against the controversial policy before leaving for the spring break.

The government will seek to strip out changes made by peers who want extra legal safeguards, including a provision to ensure “due regard” for domestic and international law.

Health Secretary Victoria Atkins suggested on Sunday the Home Office is “ready to go” in implementing the plan when the Bill gets on to the statute books.

The legislation seeks to revive the government’s plan to send some asylum seekers on a one-way flight to Kigali, which has faced a series of setbacks since it was announced two years ago by then-prime minister Boris Johnson.

It declares the east African country is safe after the policy was grounded by the Supreme Court ruling the scheme was unlawful. (IANS)

Previous article
Israel seeks terror tag for Iran‘s Revolutionary Guard Corps
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Technology

GenAI-capable smartphone shipments to rise over 4x by 2027: Report

Shillong, April 15: Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI)-capable smartphone shipments will reach 11 per cent by 2024 and 43...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Nargis Fakhri as a child dreamt of becoming a vet and not an actor

Shillong, April 15: Actress Nargis Fakhri, who was recently seen in the streaming series ‘Tatlubaaz’, has shared her...
Technology

TCS announces new delivery centre in Brazil, to create 1,600 new jobs

Shillong, April 15: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday announced a new delivery centre in Brazil that will...
Politics

Maha CM Shinde predicts Opposition’s rout in 2024 LS elections

Shillong, April 15: Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader, Eknath Shinde on Monday claimed that the Opposition,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

GenAI-capable smartphone shipments to rise over 4x by 2027: Report

Technology 0
Shillong, April 15: Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI)-capable smartphone shipments...

Nargis Fakhri as a child dreamt of becoming a vet and not an actor

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, April 15: Actress Nargis Fakhri, who was recently...

TCS announces new delivery centre in Brazil, to create 1,600 new jobs

Technology 0
Shillong, April 15: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday...
Load more

Popular news

GenAI-capable smartphone shipments to rise over 4x by 2027: Report

Technology 0
Shillong, April 15: Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI)-capable smartphone shipments...

Nargis Fakhri as a child dreamt of becoming a vet and not an actor

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, April 15: Actress Nargis Fakhri, who was recently...

TCS announces new delivery centre in Brazil, to create 1,600 new jobs

Technology 0
Shillong, April 15: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img