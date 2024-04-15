CRPF organises Rangali Bihu in battalion headquarters

Shillong, April 15: On behalf of 67 Bn of Central Reserve Police Force, a colorful grand celebration of Rangali Bihu was organized at the battalion headquarters at Polo here. Inspector General of Central Reserve Police Force North Eastern Region Danish Rana participated as the chief guest in the programme that was inaugurated by lighting the lamp.

Apart from the soldiers and girls of the force, a troupe of students of NEHU also performed a very beautiful Bihu dance in the programme which made the audience in Shillong feel as if they are lost in the natural beauty of Assam.