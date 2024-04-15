Tuesday, April 16, 2024
CRPF organises Rangali Bihu in battalion headquarters

Shillong, April 15: On behalf of 67 Bn of Central Reserve Police Force, a colorful grand celebration of Rangali Bihu was organized at the battalion headquarters at Polo here.  Inspector General of Central Reserve Police Force North Eastern Region Danish Rana  participated as the chief guest  in the programme that was inaugurated by lighting the lamp.
Apart from the soldiers and girls of the force, a troupe of students of NEHU also performed a very beautiful Bihu dance in the programme which made the audience in Shillong feel as if they are lost in the natural beauty of Assam.

More than 74 pc stocks decline in negative market breadth
Indian economy resilient, fundamentals of stock exchanges very strong: NSE CEO
