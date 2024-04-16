Tuesday, April 16, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Ayodhya: Ram temple to remain open for 19 hours on Ram Navami

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
Ayodhya, April 16: The Ram temple in Ayodhya will remain open for 19 hours starting from Mangala Aarti at 3.30 a.m. on Wednesday till 11 p.m. and curtains of the temple will be drawn for five minutes each during the four ‘bhog’ offerings to Lord.

This is being done on the occasion of Ram Navami and in view of the expected huge turnout of devotees on the first Ram Navami in Ayodhya after the consecration ceremony.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has issued an appeal to distinguished guests to visit Ayodhya for the darshan of Ram Lalla only after April 19.

It has also cancelled all special pass bookings for Darshan and Aarti of Ram Lalla between April 16 and 18. Everyone will need to follow the same path as other devotees to enter the Ram Mandir, said the Trust.

“On the day of Ram Navami, starting at 3:30 a.m. during the Brahma Muhurta, arrangements will be in place for the devotees to queue up for darshan. Devotees will be able to have darshan of Ram Lalla till 11 p.m.,” it added.

To avoid inconvenience and wastage of time during darshan, devotees have been advised not to bring their mobile phones and other valuable items.

A service centre for pilgrims has been established by the trust at Sugreev Quila. Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati will live telecast the celebrations at Ram Mandir on Doordarshan.

According to the trust, the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation will put up around 100 LED screens across Ayodhya for the live telecast of Ram Navami celebrations at Ram temple.

IANS

Previous article
Bilateral ties on tenterhooks, Iran President Raisi to visit Pakistan on April 22
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Bilateral ties on tenterhooks, Iran President Raisi to visit Pakistan on April 22

Islamabad, April 15: Amid heightened tensions between Iran and Israel after Tehran’s major and unprecedented missile and drone...
NATIONAL

Gurugram Police arrest 26 fraudsters involved in cybercrimes across country

Gurugram, April 16: The Gurugram Police have recently arrested 26 "cyber criminals" who allegedly duped thousands of people...
NATIONAL

Cricket betting gangs busted in Hyderabad, Rs 2.41 crore seized

Hyderabad, April 16: The Cyberabad police have busted five gangs involved in online cricket and seized over Rs...
NATIONAL

Mumbai Airport runways to be shut 6 hours on May 9 for pre-monsoon revamp

Mumbai, April 16: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport's (CSMIA) primary runway 09/27 and the secondary runway 14/32...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Bilateral ties on tenterhooks, Iran President Raisi to visit Pakistan on April 22

NATIONAL 0
Islamabad, April 15: Amid heightened tensions between Iran and...

Gurugram Police arrest 26 fraudsters involved in cybercrimes across country

NATIONAL 0
Gurugram, April 16: The Gurugram Police have recently arrested...

Cricket betting gangs busted in Hyderabad, Rs 2.41 crore seized

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, April 16: The Cyberabad police have busted five...
Load more

Popular news

Bilateral ties on tenterhooks, Iran President Raisi to visit Pakistan on April 22

NATIONAL 0
Islamabad, April 15: Amid heightened tensions between Iran and...

Gurugram Police arrest 26 fraudsters involved in cybercrimes across country

NATIONAL 0
Gurugram, April 16: The Gurugram Police have recently arrested...

Cricket betting gangs busted in Hyderabad, Rs 2.41 crore seized

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, April 16: The Cyberabad police have busted five...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img