Tuesday, April 16, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Biden reiterates US commitment to Israel’s security

By: Agencies

Washington, April 16:  US President Joe Biden has reiterated his country’s commitment to Israel’s security, underscoring as well the need to contain the conflict from further spreading.

“The United States is committed to Israel’s security. We’re committed to a ceasefire that will bring the hostages home and prevent the conflict from spreading beyond what it already has,” Biden said as he sat side-by-side with visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in the Oval Office of the White House on Monday.

These were Biden’s first public remarks since Iran launched a large-scale retaliatory attack against Israel on Saturday, in which most of the missiles and drones used were intercepted — mainly by Israeli and US forces, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Biden administration has been trying to prevent a wider regional war that the Iranian attack and a potential Israeli military response would otherwise lead to.

“We’re also committed to the security of our personnel and partners in the region, including Iraq,” Biden said.

“The partnership between Iraq and the US is critical,” he added.

IANS

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

