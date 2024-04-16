Tuesday, April 16, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Gurugram Police arrest 26 fraudsters involved in cybercrimes across country

By: Agencies

Gurugram, April 16: The Gurugram Police have recently arrested 26 “cyber criminals” who allegedly duped thousands of people across the country of over Rs 64 crore, officials said on Monday.

The arrested individuals were identified as Dayaram, Yogesh, Vikas Meena, Akshay Tiwari, Dheeraj Kumar, Vishnu, Rohit Verma, Ranjit, Ajay Paswan, Aakash, Amardeep, Harshit Handuja, Tarun Kumar, Deepak, Himanshu, Parasdeep, Arshdeep, Rajender, Sunil, Pawan, Sushil, Subhash, Jagmohan, Ram Bharose, Vivek Singh and Ranjit.

According to the police, after reviewing the data of the mobile phones and SIM cards recovered from the accused by the police from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordinate Center (I4C), it was found that the accused were involved in fraud of about Rs 64.85 crore and around 18,163 complaints were registered against them across India.

Out of 18,163 complaints, 865 were converted into cases which were registered across India. Of which, 39 cases were registered against them in Haryana including eight in Gurugram.

“The accused used to defraud people in the name of investing in the stock market, online loans and lucrative offers to the victims and duped them,” Priyanshu Diwan, ACP (south) said.

The police also recovered Rs 1.23 lakh, 41 mobile phones eight SIM cards and three laptops used in the crime.

IANS

