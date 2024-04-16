Tuesday, April 16, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

India is our strategic partner, world’s largest democracy: US

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, April 16: US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller has said that India is the world’s largest democracy and an important strategic partner of Washington.

His remarks came while answering a question on recent reports critical of the Indian government ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the country.

Replying to a question raising concern on alleged “democratic backsliding in India” on Monday, he said, “India is the world’s largest democracy, it is an important strategic partner of the United States, and I expect that to remain true.”

In January, US state secretary Antony Blinken had hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the latter’s policy and programmes have benefitted people and ally countries.

The bilateral relationship between the nations saw some unease after the US State Department, said that the US is closely following the reports of the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

CM Kejriwal was arrested in connection with a corruption case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

Taking a strong exception to the comments of the US State Department, India had said, “We take strong objection to the remarks of the Spokesperson of the US State Department about certain legal proceedings in India. In diplomacy, states are expected to be respectful of the sovereignty and internal affairs of others. This responsibility is even more so in the case of fellow democracies. It could otherwise end up setting unhealthy precedents.”

“India’s legal processes are based on an independent judiciary that is committed to objective and timely outcomes. Casting aspersions on that is unwarranted,” the MEA said. (IANS)

Stabbing at Sydney church a ‘terrorist act’: Australian police
