Wednesday, April 17, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

El Clasico returns to new-look Santiago Bernabeu as Real Madrid host Barça

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Madrid, April 16: It’s El Clasico time in Spanish football and this time, the traditional rivals Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will meet on April 21 in a refurbished Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, which is a symbol of both the city of Madrid and of La Liga.
Since its inauguration in 1947, this venue has hosted so many hugely significant sporting events. The El Clasico has itself been played 101 times in this stadium, with 51 victories for Real Madrid, 28 for FC Barcelona and 22 draws. In addition, the Santiago Bernabéu has witnessed historic moments like Real Madrid’s legendary Champions League victories, the 1982 World Cup final and the 2018 Copa Libertadores final. In recent times, the stadium has undergone a thorough refurbishment that has completely transformed its exterior and interior.
The redeveloped home of Los Blancos has a capacity of more than 81,000 spectators and it can also host concerts and other major events. Besides the marquee clash between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona on April 21, there are many more things to look forward to.
The new-look Santiago Bernabeu is already being enjoyed by fans. Since 2019, the ground has undergone extensive construction work to update the structure radically. The result is a truly state-of-the-art, more modern and bigger stadium. The new fixed and retractable roofs are among the highlights, with the retractable one able to be opened or closed in 15 minutes. There is also a 360-degree video scoreboard and 3,000 more seats where 12 metres in height were added. (IANS)

Previous article
Security and transport issues squeeze opening ceremony
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPECIAL ARTICLE

VPP is overselling and NPP clutching at straws

By Benjamin Lyngdoh The fight for the Shillong Lok Sabha seat has surpassed expectations in terms of interest...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Development under NDA: Claims and Reality

By H. Srikanth Every day, the electronic media bombards us with claims about India making rapid strides in the...
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Excuses for violence

Editor, The theory propounded by some readers linking CAA (and fictitious NRC) as the cause of recent spate of...
SPORTS

Security and transport issues squeeze opening ceremony

Paris, April 16: The talk before the opening ceremony of the Paris Games ideally should be about its...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

VPP is overselling and NPP clutching at straws

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Benjamin Lyngdoh The fight for the Shillong Lok...

Development under NDA: Claims and Reality

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By H. Srikanth Every day, the electronic media bombards us...

Excuses for violence

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, The theory propounded by some readers linking CAA (and...
Load more

Popular news

VPP is overselling and NPP clutching at straws

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Benjamin Lyngdoh The fight for the Shillong Lok...

Development under NDA: Claims and Reality

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By H. Srikanth Every day, the electronic media bombards us...

Excuses for violence

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, The theory propounded by some readers linking CAA (and...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img