Now, free fall into Mawkdok valley!

Meghalaya gets East India’s first bungee jumping facility, to open from April 22

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 17: Local adventure enthusiasts and tourists alike can now experience the thrill of free-falling into the unknown forests of Meghalaya and return safely, thanks to the first bungee jumping facility not only in the Northeast but also in Eastern India. Scheduled to officially open to the public on Monday (April 22), this initiative is the brainchild of Pioneer Adventure Tours, led by Jason Jarman Lamare and Gary Jarman Lamare, who have been introducing adventure sports like scuba diving and zip-lining in Shnongpdeng, Dawki, and Dympep valley since 2013.

Speaking to The Shillong Times ahead of the official opening, Jason emphasised that safety is their utmost priority. He stated, “Above everything else, safety is our number one priority, ensuring the well-being of our jumpers, spectators, and staff alike. Sourcing was a challenge as all materials procured from outside start with the art planning and execution by all parties involved. ”

He added, “Guidelines for safe bungee jumping operations are published by the Standards Association of New Zealand (SANZ). There are certain minimum criteria set out to make bungee jumping as safe as possible, covering everything from the design of the jumping platform to operational guidelines and staff training.”

Undertaking what can only be described as a Herculean task, the team sourced materials from reputed companies across the country to ensure uncompromised safety, while having working on this since 2019.

Most jump masters are first-aid certified, conducting exhaustive daily and weekly safety checks to ensure the well-being of both participants and staff. Before the jump, participants are provided with double harnessing (full-body and leg restraints) for added safety. The team has 6 people are involved and all are certified and trained by SANZ, which is the governing body for bungee activities.

Jason also mentioned that they are following the guidelines provided by the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI).

The adrenaline-filled activity is open to individuals aged 13 to 45, while the minimum weight being 40 kilos, subject to filling out a waiver form disclosing any recent injuries, heart problems, fractures, etc. Pregnant women are strictly prohibited from participating.

He added, “This has been a long-planned endeavour, and our ultimate goal was to bring something extremely adventurous to put our state on the map of the world and the country. We intend to make Meghalaya the adventure destination in the country, and with the bungee, we are definitely on our way.”

The jump height is 200 feet, with a cost of Rs 3,000 per person. Located in Swer village, Khatarshnong Laitkroh, this bungee jumping experience can be the beginning of a leap of faith into the adventure sporting arena of the state.

Jason added, “More adventure activities mean tourists can stay for longer which is beneficial for the state.”