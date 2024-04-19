Former England cricketer Subba dies

New Delhi, April 18: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has condoled the demise of former England Test cricketer and ICC Match Referee Raman Subba Row. He was 92.

ICC General Manager of Cricket Wasim Khan said Subba Row was also one of the earliest ICC Match Referees and ably officiated in different parts of the world. “It is sad to hear of the passing of Raman and I would like to extend deepest condolences on behalf of everyone at the ICC. Raman was a respected cricketer of his era, who went on to become the Chair of the Test and County Cricket Board. He was also one of the earliest ICC Match Referees, officiating very ably in different parts of the world,” Wasim Khan was quoted as saying by ICC.

Subba Row officiated in 41 Tests and 119 ODIs from 1992 to 2001.

A left-handed batter who played 13 Tests from 1958 to 1961, Subba Row scored 984 runs with three centuries, including one in his last Test against Australia at The Oval. (Agencies)