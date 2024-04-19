Friday, April 19, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Nigerian military kills 192 suspected terrorists in one week

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, April 19: At least 192 suspected terrorists, including three key figures, were killed in anti-terror operations in Nigeria over the past week, the military said.

Some 341 others were nabbed in raids by troops, with 62 hostages freed from their captors during the period, Edward Buba, a spokesman for the military, told reporters in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the northeastern part of the country, a total of 122 members of the Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) and their families surrendered to the troops during the operations, Buba said.

The air force of the military conducted air strikes on suspected ISWAP fighters’ hideouts and a logistics hub, including their food processing unit, in the village of Kolleram located along the shores of Lake Chad, according to the spokesman. (IANS)

Previous article
UK urges ‘de-escalation’ after reported Israeli strike on Iran
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Amid sporadic incidents of violence, Manipur’s two LS seats record 68 per cent voting

Imphal, April 19:  Amidst stray incidents of violence, including vandalisation of polling booths, firing, and clashes, around 68...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya records 69.91 % polling

Shillong, April 19: The Chief Electoral officer (CEO) of Meghalaya BDR Tiwari today said that polling was conducted...
MEGHALAYA

Sixth Schedule areas should be exempted from UCC: Shullai

  Shillong, April 19: BJP MLA from South Shillong, Sanbor Shullai has advocated that the Sixth Scheduled Areas of...
NATIONAL

Ri Bhoi records robust 64 % polling till 4 pm

Nongpoh, April 19: The Lok Sabha elections in Ri Bhoi District witnessed a robust participation from voters today,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Amid sporadic incidents of violence, Manipur’s two LS seats record 68 per cent voting

News Alert 0
Imphal, April 19:  Amidst stray incidents of violence, including...

Meghalaya records 69.91 % polling

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, April 19: The Chief Electoral officer (CEO) of...

Sixth Schedule areas should be exempted from UCC: Shullai

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, April 19: BJP MLA from South Shillong, Sanbor...
Load more

Popular news

Amid sporadic incidents of violence, Manipur’s two LS seats record 68 per cent voting

News Alert 0
Imphal, April 19:  Amidst stray incidents of violence, including...

Meghalaya records 69.91 % polling

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, April 19: The Chief Electoral officer (CEO) of...

Sixth Schedule areas should be exempted from UCC: Shullai

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, April 19: BJP MLA from South Shillong, Sanbor...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img