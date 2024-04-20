First-time voters hope for edn sector revamp

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 19: Voters carried a host of expectations to their respective polling stations along with their voter ID on Friday as they cast their vote to choose the representative from Shillong Lok Sabha seat who will be Meghalaya’s voice in Delhi.

Among them were first-time voters from Shillong, who exuded enthusiasm as they participated in the democratic process during the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

When questioned about their sentiments, two first-time voters, Tamanna and Arpita, expressed optimism that their Member of Parliament and the incoming government at the Centre would prioritise revamp in the education sector and also create more employment opportunities for the young people.

They also emphasised the importance of youth engagement in the electoral process for the betterment of the nation.

Asked about her expectations this time around, Adriana Warjri, said, “We want the government to generate more employment for the youth”.

Another girl, one Rhoda S Wanshong, said, “As a youth, I am hoping for something different. Hopefully, the candidate, who will win, will work for a better future” She pointed out that there has been monotony in the past few years, and the youth expect a change.

Meanwhile, a young lad, Chennam Syiem said he expects better protection being a small community.

At the same time, many seasoned voters were seen turning up in large numbers in Shillong to cast their votes.

These senior citizens, who showed up early morning at the polling booths, were provided with wheelchairs and assistance by election officials to ensure a smooth voting process.

One elderly voter, after exercising her franchise, encouraged the younger generation to turn out in large numbers and exercise their right to vote.

“We expect a change in all spheres and we need a change,” Fidelis Kharkongor, another elderly person, said.

BSF leaves a mark

The BSF Meghalaya played a crucial role in ensuring the peaceful conduct of the elections across the state, while also exhibiting generosity and empathy towards the elderly and others as and when they required help.

For both Shillong and Tura seats, the BSF deployed a dedicated contingent comprising six companies across Garo Hills and East Khasi Hills districts.

The BSF troops maintained security measures and assisted local border residents, elderly, and specially-abled individuals in reaching the election booths to cast their votes without hindrance.