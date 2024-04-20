Saturday, April 20, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

First-time voters hope for edn sector revamp

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, April 19: Voters carried a host of expectations to their respective polling stations along with their voter ID on Friday as they cast their vote to choose the representative from Shillong Lok Sabha seat who will be Meghalaya’s voice in Delhi.
Among them were first-time voters from Shillong, who exuded enthusiasm as they participated in the democratic process during the 2024 Lok Sabha election.
When questioned about their sentiments, two first-time voters, Tamanna and Arpita, expressed optimism that their Member of Parliament and the incoming government at the Centre would prioritise revamp in the education sector and also create more employment opportunities for the young people.
They also emphasised the importance of youth engagement in the electoral process for the betterment of the nation.
They expressed optimism that the Member of Parliament and the incoming government at the Centre would prioritise the education sector revamp, while also creating more employment opportunities for young people.
Asked about her expectations this time around, Adriana Warjri, said, “We want the government to generate more employment for the youth”.
Another girl, one Rhoda S Wanshong, said, “As a youth, I am hoping for something different. Hopefully, the candidate, who will win, will work for a better future” She pointed out that there has been monotony in the past few years, and the youth expect a change.
Meanwhile, a young lad, Chennam Syiem said he expects better protection being a small community.
At the same time, many seasoned voters were seen turning up in large numbers in Shillong to cast their votes.
These senior citizens, who showed up early morning at the polling booths, were provided with wheelchairs and assistance by election officials to ensure a smooth voting process.
One elderly voter, after exercising her franchise, encouraged the younger generation to turn out in large numbers and exercise their right to vote.
“We expect a change in all spheres and we need a change,” Fidelis Kharkongor, another elderly person, said.
BSF leaves a mark
The BSF Meghalaya played a crucial role in ensuring the peaceful conduct of the elections across the state, while also exhibiting generosity and empathy towards the elderly and others as and when they required help.
For both Shillong and Tura seats, the BSF deployed a dedicated contingent comprising six companies across Garo Hills and East Khasi Hills districts.
The BSF troops maintained security measures and assisted local border residents, elderly, and specially-abled individuals in reaching the election booths to cast their votes without hindrance.

Previous article
Mawlai Syllaikariah votes en masse as Dorbar revokes boycott decision
Next article
LS POLLS THROUGH THE LENS
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Candidates on tenterhooks as fate is sealed in EVMs

Our Bureau SHILLONG/TURA/MAWKYRWAT/JOWAI, April 19: Has Meghalaya voted for change or will the incumbent parliamentarians sail through? With a...
MEGHALAYA

WHO SAID WHAT

Vincent H Pala (Congress): I will sail through even this election as per the inputs which I have...
MEGHALAYA

Tura even as competition heats up on voting day

From Our Correspondent TURA, April 19: Voting for the Tura Lok Sabha seat saw a a huge voter turnout...
MEGHALAYA

Ampareen resents ‘hate politics’

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, April 19: NPP candidate Ampareen Lyngdoh has taken cognizance of the ‘hate politics’ and has...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Candidates on tenterhooks as fate is sealed in EVMs

MEGHALAYA 0
Our Bureau SHILLONG/TURA/MAWKYRWAT/JOWAI, April 19: Has Meghalaya voted for change...

WHO SAID WHAT

MEGHALAYA 0
Vincent H Pala (Congress): I will sail through even...

Tura even as competition heats up on voting day

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, April 19: Voting for the Tura...
Load more

Popular news

Candidates on tenterhooks as fate is sealed in EVMs

MEGHALAYA 0
Our Bureau SHILLONG/TURA/MAWKYRWAT/JOWAI, April 19: Has Meghalaya voted for change...

WHO SAID WHAT

MEGHALAYA 0
Vincent H Pala (Congress): I will sail through even...

Tura even as competition heats up on voting day

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, April 19: Voting for the Tura...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img