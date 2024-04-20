Saturday, April 20, 2024
SPORTS

It was my dream to play sweep shot against Bumrah: Ashutosh

By: Agencies



Mullanpur, April 19: Punjab Kings’ batting sensation Ashutosh Sharma said he lived a “dream” when he swept “world’s best fast bowler” Jasprit Bumrah during his team’s IPL clash against Mumbai Indians here.
The 25-year-old Ashutosh put the Bumrah-led Mumbai Indians’ bowling to sword here on Thursday when he hammered seven sixes and two fours to make 61 off a mere 28 balls, a knock which brought PBKS back from the brink after an early collapse.
PBKS were 17/4 inside the powerplay but courtesy the stunning fightback from Ashutosh and Shashank Singh (41), they were able to get close to MI’s 193-run target before losing by nine runs.
It was in the 13th over of Punjab’s chase when Ashutosh got down low on his front to convert an attempted yorker from Bumrah into a full toss and smack it for a six over backward square leg.“It was my dream to hit a sweep shot against Bumrah. I was practising for that shot but it came against the best bowler in the world – it is a part of the game,” Ashutosh told the media here after the match.Ashutosh said he was confident of taking Punjab over the line.“I had belief in myself that I would be able to win the game for the team,” he said.Ashutosh credited former India player and coach Sanjay Bangar, head of cricket development at PBKS, for his improvement this season.“Sanjay sir told me that I am not a slogger and that I can play proper cricket shots. It was a small statement but carried a huge meaning for me,” Ashutosh said. (PTI)

Leverkusen into Europa League semis
