Sunday, April 21, 2024
NATIONAL

INDIA bloc rally in Ranchi today, to focus on arrest of Kejriwal, Soren

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) Three weeks after the INDIA bloc held a mega rally in the national capital, the constituent parties are set for a show of strength in Ranchi on Sunday.

The event called the ‘Ulgulan (uprising) Nyay rally’ will be held in the afternoon in the Prabhat Tara ground.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM leader Champai Soren, Punjab CM and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann, and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh are among the top opposition leaders who will address the rally.

The INDIA bloc will focus on the arrest of the JMM’s former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Both Kejriwal and Soren are currently in judicial custody. Their wives, Sunita Kejriwal and Kalpana Soren are expected to address the rally.

Election to 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand will be held in four phases from May 13

