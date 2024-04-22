Monday, April 22, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Ranveer calls Deepika ‘Sherni’ as he shares her ‘Singham Again’ look

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, April 22: Ranveer Singh, who will be seen revisiting his character of Sangram ‘Simmba’ Bhalerao, in the upcoming film ‘Singham Again’, shared a picture of his wife Deepika Padukone in her character as cop Shakti Shetty.

On Monday, Ranveer posted the picture of Deepika in her character’s attire on the stories section of his Instagram.

In the image, the actress could be seen wearing a cop uniform while striking the signature ‘Singham’ pose.

Alongside the picture, Ranveer wrote: “Sherni,” and attached a lioness emoji.

The actor also added the title track of ‘Singham’ in the background.

The same look of Deepika from the film was earlier shared on social media on April 19 by the actress herself and the director of the film, Rohit Shetty.

Deepika’s initial look from the film was unveiled last year on the first day of Navratri.

The image depicted the actress holding a goon by his hair as he lay at her feet. With the barrel of a gun placed in the goon’s mouth, Deepika gazed into the camera with a sinister laugh, her uniform stained with blood.

Meanwhile, Ranveer, last seen in the Karan Johar directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, recently fell prey to a deepfake video endorsing a political party.

The actor took to his social media a few days ago, cautioning his followers about the increasing use of deep-fake technology and advising them not to believe everything at face value. (IANS)

