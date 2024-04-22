Monday, April 22, 2024
spot_img
Business

Zomato increases mandatory platform fee to Rs 5

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, April 22: Online food delivery platform Zomato has hiked its platform fee by 25 per cent to Rs 5 per order.

Zomato introduced a platform fee of Rs 2 in August last year and later increased it to Rs 3 to improve its margins and become profitable.

Buoyed by record food orders on New Year’s Eve, the food delivery platform in January increased its mandatory platform fee to Rs 4 from Rs 3 per order across key markets.

The new platform fee is levied on all customers, including Zomato Gold.

Meanwhile, the company has suspended Intercity Legends, its inter-city food delivery service.

“Enhancements are underway. Please stay tuned as we will be back to serve you soon,” read the message on the ‘Legends’ tab on the Zomato app.

Last week, Zomato received a goods and services tax (GST) demand and penalty order worth Rs 11.81 crore. The order consists of Rs 5.9 crore in GST demand and a penalty of Rs 5.9 crore for the July 2017-March 2021 period. (IANS)

Previous article
Investments in AI firms disrupting insurance sector reach $2 billion
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Myanmar junta launches heavy air strikes on the border with Thailand

Bangkok, April 22: The military junta in crisis-hit Myanmar has responded to the takeover of the important trading...
NATIONAL

Kerala govt to impart AI training to 80,000 teachers

Thiruvananthapuram, April 22: The Kerala government will be sending 80,000 teachers from its Secondary school teachers to a...
NATIONAL

SC allows termination of 30-week pregnancy of minor victim of rape

New Delhi, April 22: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed termination of the 30-week pregnancy of a minor...
NATIONAL

My daughter was ‘forced’ to convert, K’taka Police behaving like a ‘puppet’: Neha’s father

  Hubballi, (Karnataka) April 22 : Niranjan Hiremath, father of Neha Hiremath, on Monday claimed that his daughter was...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Myanmar junta launches heavy air strikes on the border with Thailand

NATIONAL 0
Bangkok, April 22: The military junta in crisis-hit Myanmar...

Kerala govt to impart AI training to 80,000 teachers

NATIONAL 0
Thiruvananthapuram, April 22: The Kerala government will be sending...

SC allows termination of 30-week pregnancy of minor victim of rape

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 22: The Supreme Court on Monday...
Load more

Popular news

Myanmar junta launches heavy air strikes on the border with Thailand

NATIONAL 0
Bangkok, April 22: The military junta in crisis-hit Myanmar...

Kerala govt to impart AI training to 80,000 teachers

NATIONAL 0
Thiruvananthapuram, April 22: The Kerala government will be sending...

SC allows termination of 30-week pregnancy of minor victim of rape

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, April 22: The Supreme Court on Monday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img