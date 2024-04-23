BJP winning 35 seats in Bengal will guarantee freedom from illegal infiltration: Amit Shah

Addressing an election rally at Karandighi under the Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency in North Dinajpur district, Amit Shah said: “The people of West Bengal voted in large numbers for the BJP candidates in 2019. Thereafter, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya became a reality. If the number (of BJP seats) goes up to 35 this time, the people of West Bengal will get freedom from the menace of illegal infiltration.”

A major part of the Home Minister’s 20-minute speech focused on illegal infiltration, as he launched a scathing attack against Mamata Banejree, saying: “Instead of resisting illegal infiltration, the Chief Minister is pampering the infiltrators for vote bank politics.

“In Sandeshkhali, she tried to protect those responsible for harassment of women because of the same vote bank politics. But after the women raised their voices, the authorities were forced to take action and send the accused behind bars.”

He also said the country needs Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for a third straight term to free the nation from the menace of illegal infiltration and to grant citizenship to the genuine refugees.

“The Chief Minister is encouraging illegal infiltration and also opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Even the Congress has said that if it comes to power, it will withdraw CAA. I dare the Congress and the Trinamool to block CAA if they can,” the Home Minister said.

He also said that only the BJP can end the reign of corruption in West Bengal, where every government job is sold.

“A massive amount of Rs 51 crore was recovered from the residence of a close aid of Partha Chatterjee, who is behind bars now. But Mamata Banerjee is yet to suspend her from the party,” Amit Shah said.

The Home Minister also said that an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will be set up in North Bengal, which has been a long-standing demand of the people of the region, if the BJP retains power for a third consecutive term.

IANS