Tuesday, April 23, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

BJP winning 35 seats in Bengal will guarantee freedom from illegal infiltration: Amit Shah

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
Kolkata, April 23: If the BJP winning 18 seats in West Bengal during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls can ensure the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, bagging 35 seats this time will surely guarantee freedom from illegal infiltration, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

Addressing an election rally at Karandighi under the Raiganj Lok Sabha constituency in North Dinajpur district, Amit Shah said: “The people of West Bengal voted in large numbers for the BJP candidates in 2019. Thereafter, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya became a reality. If the number (of BJP seats) goes up to 35 this time, the people of West Bengal will get freedom from the menace of illegal infiltration.”

A major part of the Home Minister’s 20-minute speech focused on illegal infiltration, as he launched a scathing attack against Mamata Banejree, saying: “Instead of resisting illegal infiltration, the Chief Minister is pampering the infiltrators for vote bank politics.

“In Sandeshkhali, she tried to protect those responsible for harassment of women because of the same vote bank politics. But after the women raised their voices, the authorities were forced to take action and send the accused behind bars.”

He also said the country needs Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for a third straight term to free the nation from the menace of illegal infiltration and to grant citizenship to the genuine refugees.

“The Chief Minister is encouraging illegal infiltration and also opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Even the Congress has said that if it comes to power, it will withdraw CAA. I dare the Congress and the Trinamool to block CAA if they can,” the Home Minister said.

He also said that only the BJP can end the reign of corruption in West Bengal, where every government job is sold.

“A massive amount of Rs 51 crore was recovered from the residence of a close aid of Partha Chatterjee, who is behind bars now. But Mamata Banerjee is yet to suspend her from the party,” Amit Shah said.

The Home Minister also said that an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will be set up in North Bengal, which has been a long-standing demand of the people of the region, if the BJP retains power for a third consecutive term.

IANS

Previous article
Congress still in a dilemma over Khammam Lok Sabha ticket Hyderabad, April 23
Next article
SC suspends Orissa Cong MLA’s sentence in graft case
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Congress would win in Shillong seat : Charles Marngar

Shillong, April 23: The Congress MLA from Mawhati, Charles Marngar on Tuesday claimed that the Congress was in...
NATIONAL

Congress poses tough challenge to NPP candidate in Tura : Rakkam Sangma

  Shillong, April 23: Meghalaya Cabinet Minister and NPP leader Rakkam Sangma has admitted that the election to Tura...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya Education Minister rues failure of state candidates to clear UPSC exam

Shillong, April 23: Meghalaya education minister Rakkam Sangma on Tuesday expressed concern over the failure of state candidates...
Business

Byju’s vs investors: NCLT defers hearing to June 6

Shillong, April 23: The Bengaluru Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday deferred the hearing...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Congress would win in Shillong seat : Charles Marngar

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, April 23: The Congress MLA from Mawhati, Charles...

Congress poses tough challenge to NPP candidate in Tura : Rakkam Sangma

NATIONAL 0
  Shillong, April 23: Meghalaya Cabinet Minister and NPP leader...

Meghalaya Education Minister rues failure of state candidates to clear UPSC exam

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, April 23: Meghalaya education minister Rakkam Sangma on...
Load more

Popular news

Congress would win in Shillong seat : Charles Marngar

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, April 23: The Congress MLA from Mawhati, Charles...

Congress poses tough challenge to NPP candidate in Tura : Rakkam Sangma

NATIONAL 0
  Shillong, April 23: Meghalaya Cabinet Minister and NPP leader...

Meghalaya Education Minister rues failure of state candidates to clear UPSC exam

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, April 23: Meghalaya education minister Rakkam Sangma on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img