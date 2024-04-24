Aamir Khan explains to Kapil Sharma why he doesn’t attend award shows: Time’s precious

The actor also narrated several stories. This is the first time Aamir is appearing on the show. Welcoming him, Kapil seemed elated as Aamir is known to pay visits to limited places.

During the episode, Aamir also spoke about why he doesn’t attend Award shows; he said that time is “very precious,” and it should be invested correctly. He then opened up on the iconic radio scene of ‘PK’ where he ran on the railway track bare-bodied.

Like every parent, Aamir too experiences the challenge of his kids not listening to him. The actor spoke at length about it during the show, and also mentioned that he intended on coming to the show in shorts but his team told him to wear jeans.

‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ stream on Netflix.

IANS