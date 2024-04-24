Wednesday, April 24, 2024
NATIONAL

Aamir Khan explains to Kapil Sharma why he doesn’t attend award shows: Time’s precious

Mumbai, April 24: The Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who was last seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, is set to appear on the streaming comedy show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’. The makers of the show unveiled a new promo of the show on Wednesday, which shows the actor having a gala time with the cast of the show.

The actor also narrated several stories. This is the first time Aamir is appearing on the show. Welcoming him, Kapil seemed elated as Aamir is known to pay visits to limited places.

During the episode, Aamir also spoke about why he doesn’t attend Award shows; he said that time is “very precious,” and it should be invested correctly. He then opened up on the iconic radio scene of ‘PK’ where he ran on the railway track bare-bodied.

Like every parent, Aamir too experiences the challenge of his kids not listening to him. The actor spoke at length about it during the show, and also mentioned that he intended on coming to the show in shorts but his team told him to wear jeans.

‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ stream on Netflix.

IANS

SC calls for presence of ECI official at 2 pm in EVM-VVPAT tally matter
SC seeks clarification on EVM-VVPAT technical aspects; ECI officials to respond at 2 pm
