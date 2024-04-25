Thursday, April 25, 2024
Big B on being honoured with Mangeshkar Award: ‘Abhaar aur mera param saubhagya’

Mumbai, April 25:  Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who was feted with the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award for his remarkable contributions to the field of cinema, has expressed his gratitude for the honour.

Amitabh took to X (formerly called Twitter) and shared a picture of himself receiving the award from Usha Mangeshkar, sister of the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

“Aabhaar aur mera param saubhagya,” he wrote in the caption.

Actor Randeep Hooda, actress Padmini Kolhapure, and music composer A.R. Rahman were also seen sharing the stage with Amitabh, who received the honour on the memorial day of Deenanath Mangeshkar, the theatre-music veteran and father of the Mangeshkar siblings.

Rahman was also feted with the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award for his contributions to the field of music, along with Randeep, Ashok Saraf, and playback singer Roopkumar Rathod.

