Thursday, April 25, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Group reveals deplorable state of JNV in SWGH

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Tura, April 25: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) karyakartas of Pa Togan Vibhag, Garo Hills has alleged deplorable conditions at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Mahendraganj in South West Garo Hills, following an inspection of the school conducted by it recently.

“We recently conducted an inspection of the hostel facilities at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Mahendraganj in South West Garo Hills. Shockingly, our visit revealed a distressing state of affairs, with the infrastructure in a deplorable condition – old, broken, and poorly maintained. The environment was unclean and unhygienic, especially the mess facilities responsible for providing food to the hostelers,” the organization said, while demanding better conditions are maintained.

The organization also met the school Principal, Abdul Gani, about the unacceptable conditions, where there was a distinct lack of satisfactory response. Despite assurances of ongoing repairs, the situation observed during the inspection was far from satisfactory, it added.

Meanwhile, the organization has issued a one-month ultimatum to the authorities of JNV, Mahendraganj School demanding that not only all broken infrastructure be repaired but also the implementation of stringent measures to ensure proper maintenance.

Pointing out that such an action is imperative for the welfare of the students and faculty members, the organization urged that necessary steps be taken by the authorities within the given time frame or it would have no alternative but to take stronger measures to rectify the situation..

Previous article
Second phase polls in 5 Lok Sabha seats of Assam on Friday
Next article
Credit card data of 17K ICICI Bank users exposed; bank blocks cards, assures compensation
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Amritpal Singh’s family meets him at Dibrugarh Central Jail

Guwahati, April 25: Family members of Sikh radical preacher Amritpal Singh met him in Assam's Dibrugarh jail on...
Business

Credit card data of 17K ICICI Bank users exposed; bank blocks cards, assures compensation

New Delhi, April 25:  After credit card data of at least 17,000 new ICICI Bank customers was exposed...
News Alert

Second phase polls in 5 Lok Sabha seats of Assam on Friday

Guwahati, April 25 /--/ The second phase of parliamentary elections in five seats of Assam on Friday is...
Health

‘Malaria during pregnancy increases neurological risks for babies’

Shillong, April 25: Malaria during pregnancy poses significant risks to the brain development of babies, experts said on...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Amritpal Singh’s family meets him at Dibrugarh Central Jail

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, April 25: Family members of Sikh radical preacher...

Credit card data of 17K ICICI Bank users exposed; bank blocks cards, assures compensation

Business 0
New Delhi, April 25:  After credit card data of...

Second phase polls in 5 Lok Sabha seats of Assam on Friday

News Alert 0
Guwahati, April 25 /--/ The second phase of parliamentary...
Load more

Popular news

Amritpal Singh’s family meets him at Dibrugarh Central Jail

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, April 25: Family members of Sikh radical preacher...

Credit card data of 17K ICICI Bank users exposed; bank blocks cards, assures compensation

Business 0
New Delhi, April 25:  After credit card data of...

Second phase polls in 5 Lok Sabha seats of Assam on Friday

News Alert 0
Guwahati, April 25 /--/ The second phase of parliamentary...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img