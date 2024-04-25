Group reveals deplorable state of JNV in SWGH

Tura, April 25: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) karyakartas of Pa Togan Vibhag, Garo Hills has alleged deplorable conditions at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Mahendraganj in South West Garo Hills, following an inspection of the school conducted by it recently.

“We recently conducted an inspection of the hostel facilities at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Mahendraganj in South West Garo Hills. Shockingly, our visit revealed a distressing state of affairs, with the infrastructure in a deplorable condition – old, broken, and poorly maintained. The environment was unclean and unhygienic, especially the mess facilities responsible for providing food to the hostelers,” the organization said, while demanding better conditions are maintained.

The organization also met the school Principal, Abdul Gani, about the unacceptable conditions, where there was a distinct lack of satisfactory response. Despite assurances of ongoing repairs, the situation observed during the inspection was far from satisfactory, it added.

Meanwhile, the organization has issued a one-month ultimatum to the authorities of JNV, Mahendraganj School demanding that not only all broken infrastructure be repaired but also the implementation of stringent measures to ensure proper maintenance.

Pointing out that such an action is imperative for the welfare of the students and faculty members, the organization urged that necessary steps be taken by the authorities within the given time frame or it would have no alternative but to take stronger measures to rectify the situation..