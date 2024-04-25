Thursday, April 25, 2024
Lawyers, parties in-person to receive SC case-related messages on WhatsApp, announces CJI

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, April 25: Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud on Thursday announced the integration of WhatsApp messaging services with the ICT (Information and Communication Technology) services of the Supreme Court.

Now, litigants, parties in-person and advocates-on-record (AoRs) will receive automated messages regarding e-filing, objections raised by the registry, causelist and uploading of orders and judgments, CJI Chandrachud told the members of the bar in open court.

Saying that WhatsApp has taken the role of a powerful communication tool, the Chief Justice said that this “small initiative” will have a big-bang effect.

He added that the causelists will be sent over WhatsApp to judges as well, and such a digital initiative will not only save paper but also our planet Earth.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, the second highest law officer of the Centre, who was present in the Chief Justice’s court, said that the integration of the WhatsApp messaging facility is one more revolutionary step taken by the apex court and expressed his gratitude for the occasion. (IANS)

