Monday, April 29, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Seven dead in attack on Russian police post in the North Caucasus

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, April 29: An attack on a police checkpoint in Russia’s North Caucasus has left two officers and five gunmen dead, authorities said on Monday.

The militants approached the post in the Karachay-Cherkessia region on Sunday night, leading to the deadly shoot-out, the region’s Interior Ministry said.

In addition, two police officers were killed, and four other officers were injured.

The multi-ethnic region in the North Caucasus sees frequent bloody clashes between criminal gangs or militant Islamists and the security forces.

The authorities said that the same attackers who struck on Sunday were responsible for an attack on a police checkpoint that killed two officers on April 22.

In the latest incident, they were also said to have had explosive devices on them. (IANS)

Previous article
Japan’s ruling LDP loses 3 lower house seats in by-elections
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Technology

OpenAI, UK’s Financial Times ink content licensing deal

Shillong, April 29: The creator of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT OpenAI on Monday inked a partnership...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sreeleela opts out of dance number with Thalapathy Vijay in ‘GOAT’

Shillong, April 29: Actress Sreeleela, who predominantly works in Telugu and Kannada movies, has declined to work in...
NATIONAL

SC-ST communities no longer secure in country due to Congress’ vote bank politics: PM Modi

Bagalkot (Karnataka), April 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the rights of SC-ST communities are...
Business

Bank Nifty at record high levels

Shillong, April 29: Nifty erased previous session losses led by banks and ended higher on Monday. Bank Nifty made...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

OpenAI, UK’s Financial Times ink content licensing deal

Technology 0
Shillong, April 29: The creator of the Artificial Intelligence...

Sreeleela opts out of dance number with Thalapathy Vijay in ‘GOAT’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, April 29: Actress Sreeleela, who predominantly works in...

SC-ST communities no longer secure in country due to Congress’ vote bank politics: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
Bagalkot (Karnataka), April 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said...
Load more

Popular news

OpenAI, UK’s Financial Times ink content licensing deal

Technology 0
Shillong, April 29: The creator of the Artificial Intelligence...

Sreeleela opts out of dance number with Thalapathy Vijay in ‘GOAT’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, April 29: Actress Sreeleela, who predominantly works in...

SC-ST communities no longer secure in country due to Congress’ vote bank politics: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
Bagalkot (Karnataka), April 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img