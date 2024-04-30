Case filed against independent candidate in Rajasthan’s Barmer LS seat

Shillong, April 30: A case has been registered against an independent candidate from Barmer Lok Sabha seat, Ravindra Singh Bhati, in Rajasthan for violating section 144, creating hurdles in the government’s work and blocking the highway, confirmed officials on Tuesday.

Ravindra Singh Bhati is an MLA from Sheo Assembly constituency and is contesting for Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate.

The case was registered at the Pachpadra police station on Monday. Police inspector Amra Ram Khokhar confirmed that a case has been registered against Bhati and 32 people. CID-CB will investigate the case, he added.

On April 27, Bhati along with his supporters laid siege to the SP office in Balotra. Also, his supporters staged a four-hour dharna outside the office alleging irregularities during voting.

Bhati had accused that his supporters were assaulted during the second phase of Lok Sabha elections held in Rajasthan on April 26. He also alleged that many NRIs were stopped from casting their votes. He also alleged that fake voting took place at 100 booths and there was connivance of the administration due to which voting was affected during a certain period. (IANS)