Tuesday, April 30, 2024
spot_img
Business

Core sector industries clock 5.2 per cent growth in March

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, April 30: The eight core industries, which include sectors such as coal, cement, steel and electricity, posted a 5.2 per cent growth in March this year compared to the same month of the previous year, according to data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Tuesday.

Cement production recorded a double-digit 10.6 per cent growth during the month on the back of increased demand from big infrastructure projects and pick-up in the real estate sector. Steel production also increased by 5.5 per cent during the month.

Coal production went up by 8.7 per cent in March, while electricity generation increased by 8 per cent during the month.

Natural Gas production recorded a 6.3 per cent growth in March while crude oil production increased by 2 per cent. However, petroleum refinery production declined marginally by 0.3 per cent during the month.

Fertiliser production also recorded a dip of 1.3 per cent in March.

The cumulative growth rate of the index of the eight core industries for the full year 2023-24 now works out to 7.5 per cent as compared to the previous year. These core industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) and give a pointer to the overall industrial growth rate. (IANS)

Previous article
Adani Ports & SEZ secures AAA rating – India’s 1st in private infra development space
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Principals from CBSE schools across country gather at USTM for exposure visit

  Guwahati, April 30:  A two-day-long ‘Exposure Visit Programme’ for CBSE School Principals has successfully culminated here today at...
NATIONAL

In a first, trial voting through virtual reality conducted in Kamrup election dist

Guwahati, April 30: The Kamrup election district on Tuesday conducted trial voting using virtual reality technology in a...
NATIONAL

Cong tried to compromise reservations for SC, ST, OBC communities: Shah

Guwahati, April 30: Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday alleged that the Congress, during its tenure, had...
Health

AstraZeneca admits Covishield jab raises TTS risk. Should you be worried?

Shillong, April 30: Thrombosis Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS) -- a blood clot disorder -- is a rare side effect...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Principals from CBSE schools across country gather at USTM for exposure visit

MEGHALAYA 0
  Guwahati, April 30:  A two-day-long ‘Exposure Visit Programme’ for...

In a first, trial voting through virtual reality conducted in Kamrup election dist

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, April 30: The Kamrup election district on Tuesday...

Cong tried to compromise reservations for SC, ST, OBC communities: Shah

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, April 30: Union home minister Amit Shah on...
Load more

Popular news

Principals from CBSE schools across country gather at USTM for exposure visit

MEGHALAYA 0
  Guwahati, April 30:  A two-day-long ‘Exposure Visit Programme’ for...

In a first, trial voting through virtual reality conducted in Kamrup election dist

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, April 30: The Kamrup election district on Tuesday...

Cong tried to compromise reservations for SC, ST, OBC communities: Shah

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, April 30: Union home minister Amit Shah on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img