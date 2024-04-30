Minor sexually assaulted, police arrest landlord in Karnataka

Shillong, April 30: Karnataka Police have arrested a house owner on charges of raping an 8-year-old girl when she was alone at her rented house in Madanayakanahalli police station limits in the outskirts of Bengaluru on Tuesday.

According to police, the accused man had committed the crime when the girl was alone and her parents had gone to work. The family of the victim had come to stay in the house a month ago.

The victim has been admitted to the Nelamangala Private Hospital and was being treated.

The police have booked the accused under the provision of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Further probe was on. (IANS)