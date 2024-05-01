Wednesday, May 1, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Protesters take over Columbia University’s Hamilton Hall

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New York, April 30: Dozens of protesters took over a building at Columbia University in New York early Tuesday, barricading the entrances and unfurling a Palestinian flag out of a window in the latest escalation of demonstrations against the Israel-Hamas war that have spread to college campuses nationwide.
Video footage showed protesters on Columbia’s Manhattan campus locking arms in front of Hamilton Hall early Tuesday and carrying furniture and metal barricades to the building, one of several that was occupied during a 1968 civil rights and anti-Vietnam War protest on the campus. Posts on an Instagram page for protest organizers shortly after midnight urged people to protect the encampment and join them at Hamilton Hall. A “Free Palestine” banner hung from a window.
“An autonomous group reclaimed Hind’s Hall, previously known as “Hamilton Hall,” in honour of Hind Rajab, a martyr murdered at the hands of the genocidal Israeli state at the age of six years old,” CU Apartheid Divest posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, early Tuesday.
The student radio station, WKCR-FM, broadcast a play-by-play of the hall’s takeover – which occurred nearly 12 hours after Monday’s 2 pm deadline for the protesters to leave an encampment of around 120 tents or face suspension.
Representatives for the university did not immediately respond to emails requesting comment early Tuesday but the Public Safety department said in a statement that access to the Morningside campus has been limited to students living in the residential buildings and employees who provide essential services, such as dining, public safety and maintenance staff. There was just one access point into and out of campus.
“The safety of every single member of this community is paramount,” the advisory said.
In the X post, protesters said they planned to remain at the hall until the university conceded to the CUAD’s three demands: divestment, financial transparency and amnesty.
Universities across the US are grappling with how to clear out encampments as commencement ceremonies approach, with some continuing negotiations and others turning to force and ultimatums that have resulted in clashes with police. Dozens of people were arrested Monday during protests at universities in Texas, Utah, Virginia and New Jersey, while Columbia said hours before the takeover of Hamilton Hall that it had started suspending students.
The nationwide campus protests began as a response by some students to Israel’s offensive in Gaza after Hamas launched a deadly attack on southern Israel on October 7.
Israel and its supporters have branded the university protests as antisemitic, while critics of Israel say it uses such allegations to silence opponents. Although some protesters have been caught on camera making antisemitic remarks or violent threats, organizers of the protests, some of whom are Jewish, say it is a peaceful movement aimed at defending Palestinian rights and protesting the war.
At the University of Texas at Austin, an attorney said at least 40 demonstrators were arrested Monday. The confrontation was an escalation on the 53,000-student campus in the state’s capital, where more than 50 protesters were arrested last week.
Later Monday, dozens of officers in riot gear at the University of Utah sought to break up an encampment outside the university president’s office that went up in the afternoon. Police dragged students off by their hands and feet, snapping the poles holding up tents and zip-tying those who refused to disperse. Seventeen people were arrested. The university says it’s against code to camp overnight on school property and that the students were given several warnings to disperse before police were called in.
At Princeton University, 13 people were arrested Monday night including 11 students, after briefly occupying a building that houses its graduate school. They received summons for trespassing and have been barred from campus, President Christopher Eisgruber said in a statement.
The plight of students who have been arrested has become a central part of protests, with the students and a growing number of faculty demanding amnesty for protesters. At issue is whether the suspensions and legal records will follow students through their adult lives. (AP)

Previous article
World Watch
Next article
IMF approves immediate disbursal of USD 1.1 bn loan tranche to Pakistan
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Odisha, Maharashtra register victories on opening day

Ranchi, April 30: Odisha and Maharashtra registered commanding wins against Haryana and Manipur respectively on the opening day...
INTERNATIONAL

IMF approves immediate disbursal of USD 1.1 bn loan tranche to Pakistan

Washington/Islamabad, April 30: The IMF has approved an immediate disbursal of the final tranche of USD 1.1 billion...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Suniel Shetty unveils first look with protective gear from his ‘action’ title

Actor Suniel Shetty, who currently serves as a judge on the dance-based reality show 'Dance Deewane 4', will...
MEGHALAYA

Juvenile accused files FIR against city gang-rape survivor

SHILLONG, April 30: The alleged gang-rape of a girl by four persons, including a juvenile, in Nongthymmai locality...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Odisha, Maharashtra register victories on opening day

SPORTS 0
Ranchi, April 30: Odisha and Maharashtra registered commanding wins...

IMF approves immediate disbursal of USD 1.1 bn loan tranche to Pakistan

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington/Islamabad, April 30: The IMF has approved an immediate...

Suniel Shetty unveils first look with protective gear from his ‘action’ title

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Actor Suniel Shetty, who currently serves as a judge...
Load more

Popular news

Odisha, Maharashtra register victories on opening day

SPORTS 0
Ranchi, April 30: Odisha and Maharashtra registered commanding wins...

IMF approves immediate disbursal of USD 1.1 bn loan tranche to Pakistan

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington/Islamabad, April 30: The IMF has approved an immediate...

Suniel Shetty unveils first look with protective gear from his ‘action’ title

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Actor Suniel Shetty, who currently serves as a judge...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img