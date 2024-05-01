Wednesday, May 1, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Work on MMCPL project at Jaiaw Taxi stand to continue

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, May 1: The members of the Executive Committee of the Mawkhar Dorbar Shnong along with officials of the Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) on Wednesday visited the site of the Mechanized Multilevel Car Parking Lot (MMCPL) project at the Jaiaw Taxi Stand, Motphran.

This project under the Shillong Smart City Mission had hit a major stumbling block following opposition by an owner of a multi-storied building which is located adjacent to the Jaiaw taxi stand.

It was informed that the particular owner complained his building was shaking when the contractor had started the drilling work for the foundation.

Following this complaint, the contractor had to stop the work.

The Mawkhar Dorbar Shnong has expressed concern over this development since they would like the project to take off for the interest of the general public.

While speaking to reporters after inspection of the project site, Mawkhar Assistant Rangbah Shnong, Ransom Sutnga said that the Dorbar Shnong does not want the work of the project to stop.

According to him, this is the pet project of the Dorbar Shnong since they were involved since the time when it was conceptualized.

He said that the main reason that they have come for this spot inspection was to find out if the work on this project would affect the safety of the neighbouring buildings.

The Mawkhar Assistant Rangbah Shnong said that they have discussed with the engineers of the SMB about the complaint by one of the house owners.

According to him, there was consensus that the work on this project should not be affected, adding that the work should continue since the completion of the project would help to decongest this whole area.

Sutnga said that this Mechanized Multilevel Car Parking Lot project would be able to accommodate around 115 cars.

He further informed that the deadline to complete the project is 12 months from the date of commencement of work.

It may be mentioned that the estimated cost of the Mechanized Multilevel Car Parking Lot project is Rs 12.5 crore. This car parking project will have 115 car parking spaces across 6 automated levels with 1 entry and 1 exit point from the site. Retrieval capacity would be a minimum of 23 cars per hour.

Twelve (12) Calendar Months for construction from the date of issue of Notice to Proceed and Five years of Operation and Maintenance.

In the five-year operation and maintenance period, all the expenditure including electrical bills etc. shall be borne by the contractor.

At the same time, Mawkhar Assistant Rangbah Shnong informed that there is another project which the work has already taken off at the District School Education Officer (DSEO) office at Mawkhar.

According to him, this seven storied building of the DSEO office will be able to accommodate around 85 vehicles.

Prajwal Revanna likely to return on Friday, SIT to take him into custody at Bengaluru airport
