Thursday, May 2, 2024
Tripura passenger dies in Dima Hasao bus mishap; several injured

By: Special Correspondent

Guwahati, May 2: A Guwahati-bound night super bus from Agartala met with an accident in Dima Hasao district in the wee hours of Thursday, resulting in the death of a passenger from Tripura and injuries to several passengers, sources informed.

The bus (Seema Travels), bearing registration number AS-01-NC-0243, reportedly skidded off a drain and overturned near Dittokcherra around 12:30 am. According to reports, the section of the highway where the mishap occurred appeared to be wet owing to rain.

“On receiving information, the officer-in-charge of Harangajao police station and in-charge of Dittokcherra police station rushed to the spot and made arrangements to rescue the passengers with the help of fire and emergency services personnel,” a source said.

However, the deceased, identified as Dibraj Debbarma (33), a resident of Maharani Kamalpur village under Salema police station in Tripura’s Dhalai district, succumbed to his injuries while being taken to hospital for treatment.

On the other hand, six passengers, who suffered grievous injuries, have been referred to Silchar Medical College and Hospital after being administered preliminary treatment at Harangajao primary health centre (PHC).

About 25 passengers with mild injuries were also treated at Harangajao PHC.

The cause of the accident is suspected to be over-speeding and alleged drunkenness of the driver, who is absconding, even as investigation is underway.

According to reports, the bus was carrying several job aspirants who were scheduled to appear in the online recruitment exam of Tripura State Cooperative Bank, being conducted across different centres in Assam from Friday.

3 KLO operatives arrested, 'bomb' recovered in Chirang
