M’laya mountaineers named for MOI Program at HMI

Shillong, May 2: The Meghalaya Sport Climbing and Mountaineering Association (MeSCMA) on Thursday announced that the nomination of Teimiki Sugoh and Valarie Suchiang, both hailing from Shangpung, West Jaintia Hills District, to participate in the Methods of Instruction (MOI) program at the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute in Darjeeling. Scheduled from May 2-25, 2024, this intensive training course is facilitated by the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Meghalaya.

The MOI course is renowned for its rigorous curriculum, designed to equip trainees with the skills necessary to become proficient instructors for mountaineering courses. Training encompasses a wide array of techniques and knowledge, including lectures, demonstrations, and practical exercises.

Participants will delve into various aspects of mountaineering instruction, covering topics such as Registration & Rope Distribution, Physical Training, Rock Craft, Acclimatization, Snow Craft, Ice Craft, Height Gain & Survival Night, Theory, Written Test, and Project & Diary Writing.

This opportunity represents a significant milestone for Mr. Sugoh and Ms. Suchiang, offering them the chance to enhance their expertise in mountaineering instruction under the guidance of seasoned professionals.