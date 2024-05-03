Friday, May 3, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Rahul Gandhi will lose by a big margin in Raebareli, says Amit Shah

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
Belagavi (Karnataka), May 3: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday slammed the Congress, saying that its move to field Rahul Gandhi from the Raebareli Lok Sabha seat will not be successful as the party leader will lose by a huge margin.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi successfully launched Chandrayaan in the very first attempt. On the other hand, Sonia Gandhi has tried to launch Rahul ‘baba’ 20 times and failed each time. He ran away from Amethi and today, for the 21st time, his candidature has been announced from Raibareli. I can assure you that he is going to lose by a huge margin against BJP’s Dinesh Pratap Singh,” Amit Shah said while addressing a rally at Chikodi in Karnataka’s Belagavi district.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too had taken a dig at Congress’ decision, stating that the party’s “Shehzada” fears defeat in Wayanad so he has chosen the Raebareli constituency as an “escape route”.

“I have said it before that the ‘Shehzada’ (prince) will be defeated from Wayanad and that, soon after the elections at Wayanad gets over, he will go in search of a second seat. His followers were claiming that he will fight from Amethi. But, it seems that he is scared of Amethi too. So now the ‘prince’ is trying to find an escape route from Raebareli,” PM Modi said while addressing a rally at Burdwan in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, Shah accused the Congress of promoting ‘parivarvaad’ (nepotism), saying the BJP remains focused on protecting the country’s ‘parampara’ (heritage).

“Congress has always insulted the culture and heritage of the country while PM Modi has protected it. You got him elected for the second time and he built the Ram Mandir which Congress could not do in 70 years,” Amit Shah said during the rally in support of BJP candidate Anna Saheb Jolle.

He also criticised the Congress leaders, including AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, for not attending the Ram Mandir’s inauguration in Ayodhya in January.

He also listed the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor project and upliftment of the Somnath Mandir, Kedarnath Dham, and Badri Dham as some other achievements of the Modi government besides the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

“For 70 years, the Congress which ruled the country could not abrogate Article 370. The terrorists targeted the country. When Prime Minister Modi assumed power for the second time, Article 370 was abolished. Rahul Gandhi claimed there will be bloodshed, but not even protests took place,” Amit Shah said. IANS

Previous article
IPL 2024: ‘Don’t think any one of us threw our wickets’, says Riyan Parag after RR’s loss to SRH
Next article
Constituency Watch: Solapur Cong hopes to regain lost glory, BJP aims to score hat-trick by betting big on young blood
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Technology

WhatsApp banned record over 79 lakh accounts in India in March

Shillong, May 3: Meta-owned WhatsApp has said it banned more than 79 lakh accounts in India in the...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Zeenat Aman urges industry colleagues to avoid bringing wild animals to sets ‘at all costs’

Shillong, May 3: Veteran actress Zeenat Aman on Friday shared her distress regarding the plight of both domestic...
Business

Nifty faces selling pressure after making new high

Shillong, May 3: Nifty closed at 22,476 with a loss of 172 points on Friday as the index...
INTERNATIONAL

Risk of famine still present in Gaza: WHO

Shillong, May 3: The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday that the threat of famine still hangs...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

WhatsApp banned record over 79 lakh accounts in India in March

Technology 0
Shillong, May 3: Meta-owned WhatsApp has said it banned...

Zeenat Aman urges industry colleagues to avoid bringing wild animals to sets ‘at all costs’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, May 3: Veteran actress Zeenat Aman on Friday...

Nifty faces selling pressure after making new high

Business 0
Shillong, May 3: Nifty closed at 22,476 with a...
Load more

Popular news

WhatsApp banned record over 79 lakh accounts in India in March

Technology 0
Shillong, May 3: Meta-owned WhatsApp has said it banned...

Zeenat Aman urges industry colleagues to avoid bringing wild animals to sets ‘at all costs’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, May 3: Veteran actress Zeenat Aman on Friday...

Nifty faces selling pressure after making new high

Business 0
Shillong, May 3: Nifty closed at 22,476 with a...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img