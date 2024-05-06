Monday, May 6, 2024
Blast in Bengal’s Hooghly, 11-yr-old boy killed

Kolkata, May 6:  One minor was killed and two others were critically injured in a blast at Pandua in West Bengal’s Hooghly district on Monday.

The two injured children were undergoing treatment at a local hospital. The hand of one of the two injured minors has been blown off in the impact of the blast.

The local people informed the police that the blast took place near a pond where the three minors were playing. All three of them were rushed to the local hospital and on arrival one of them was declared dead by the doctors.

The deceased minor has been identified at Raj Biswas (11). The two injured minors are Rupam Ballav and Sourav Chowdhury. The Hooghly rural police have started an investigation into the matter.

Incidentally on Monday afternoon, only Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was supposed to address an election rally at Pandua in support of the party candidate from the Hooghly Lok Sabha constituency and actress-turned-politician Rachana Banerjee.

Tension is still prevailing in the area.

According to BJP’s sitting Lok Sabha MP from Hooghly, Locket Chatterjee, who has been re-nominated by the party this time as well, the local Trinamool Congress activists seem to compete in the show of might before the elections.

“It is evident that the ruling party does not have any faith in the public mandate considering the amount of firearms, bombs and explosives being recovered from different pockets in the state almost daily. The people will give Trinamool Congress a fitting reply in the forthcoming elections,” said Chatterjee.

IANS

