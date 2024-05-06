Inter-school athletic meet concludes in EWKHD

Mairang, May 2: The KSA Playground in Mairang witnessed the vibrant spirit of athleticism as it hosted the 3rd District Level Inter School Athletic Meet 2024. The grand opening ceremony was honored by Darlene M Khonglam, Sports Officer from the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, alongside esteemed guests including J. Thyrniang SDEO of EWKHD, and officials from the District Sports Association, Mairang.

Also in attendance were representatives from local missions, including the Sordars of Mairang Mission and Pyndengumiong, as well as headmasters, headmistresses, and teachers-in-charge from all participating schools.

A total of 24 schools participated in the event, showcasing the athletic prowess of 822 young athletes. The participants were categorized by age and gender, with 165 boys and 138 girls competing in the Under-18 category, 153 boys and 186 girls in the Under-16 category, and 87 boys and 93 girls in the Under-14 category.

The event concluded with a memorable closing ceremony graced by Gideon Kharmawphlang (IAS), Deputy Commissioner of EWKHD, who presided as the Chief Guest, marking the successful culmination of the athletic meet.