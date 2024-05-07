Assam’s four LS seats record 27 pc voter turnout

Voting was happening peacefully in the four Lok Sabha seats — Guwahati, Barpeta, Dhubri and Kokrajhar. A total of 47 candidates are contesting the elections. The voting started at 7 a.m.

The highest voter turnout was recorded in the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha seat with 28.28 per cent.

Dhubri and Barpeta recorded a voter turnout of 27.77 per cent and 27.19 per cent respectively.

Guwahati Lok Sabha seat witnessed the lowest turnout of 26.25 per cent among the four Lok Sabha seats.

Polling in 10 other Lok Sabha seats of the state was completed in the previous two phases.

IANS