Wednesday, May 8, 2024
spot_img
EDITORIAL

Powerful Putin

By: Editor

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Vladimir Putin has been sworn into office for the fifth term in succession for another six years, a feat that no leader of any major nation could ever achieve. An autocrat of the first order, the spy chief-turned ruler of Russia remains a shy person outwardly, but is steeled by a willpower that demolishes internal dissent at all levels with a rare, crude resolve. The point to note is that his tough interior helped Russia to remain intact but he miserably failed to raise the status of his nation into a super power that the USSR once was.
When Putin succeeded the then President Boris Yeltsin in 1999, his promise was to make Russia, the core of the erstwhile USSR, more powerful. When he took charge for the fourth consecutive term in 2018, he said he would make his nation the world’s fifth largest economy, by virtue principally of its oil wealth and assertive administration. In 2022, he waded into Ukraine to annex it, but, with support from the West, the breakaway nation with a Jewish head stood its ground and fought back valiantly. The war is still on, casualties in their thousands on both sides, and Russia was badly bruised as well. Putin was rumoured to be losing his senses, facing ill health and even a nervous breakdown, but none of his weak spots showed up as he was installed at the Kremlin for the fifth term in office. He is resolute in his decision to continue the war and use Ukraine as a buffer zone under Russian control against future attacks from the West on Russia. Starkly, Putin resolved to protect the Russian Constitution even as he violated every tenet, put down dissent with brute force and retained his authority over all sectors of Russian life. To his credit, he uprooted the Chechen and other separatist, Islamist and terrorist modules from the very start and ensured peace in Russia. He refused to budge to western pressure and held his head high. He changed the Constitution at will, functioned as PM for some time by way of a show, but never ever conceded power to any other authority.
Power was where Putin was for the last quarter of a century and it would remain so for more years. At age 71 and known for his ill health, Putin might or might not survive the present term. Expectations among the western nations are that Russia is set for a change of leadership sooner than later. For all practical purposes, a quarter of a century is an unduly long term in power for any ruler other than in well-heeled monarchies as in the Islamic world. There too, with the change of generations, rulers change. So too with China as well.

Previous article
Congress’s default position
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sabyasachi Mukherjee becomes first Indian designer to walk MET Gala red carpet

It’s a pride moment for all as ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee created history by becoming the first Indian...
SPORTS

SPORTS SNIPPETS

Bengal, Haryana win women’s hockey nationals ties RANCHI, May 7: Bengal and Haryana registered identical victories by margins of...
SPORTS

Women’s team to play two friendlies against Uzbekistan

NEW DELHI, May 7: The Indian senior women’s team will play two friendly matches against Uzbekistan on May...
SPORTS

Rangdajied edge Lajong to reach SPL final

Shillong, May 7: Rangdajied United FC became the first team to reach the final of the Shillong Premier...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Sabyasachi Mukherjee becomes first Indian designer to walk MET Gala red carpet

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
It’s a pride moment for all as ace designer...

SPORTS SNIPPETS

SPORTS 0
Bengal, Haryana win women’s hockey nationals ties RANCHI, May 7:...

Women’s team to play two friendlies against Uzbekistan

SPORTS 0
NEW DELHI, May 7: The Indian senior women’s team...
Load more

Popular news

Sabyasachi Mukherjee becomes first Indian designer to walk MET Gala red carpet

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
It’s a pride moment for all as ace designer...

SPORTS SNIPPETS

SPORTS 0
Bengal, Haryana win women’s hockey nationals ties RANCHI, May 7:...

Women’s team to play two friendlies against Uzbekistan

SPORTS 0
NEW DELHI, May 7: The Indian senior women’s team...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img