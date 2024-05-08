Students of LBBHSS, SMHSS shine in MBoSE science, commerce exams

Shillong, May 8: Laban Bengalee Boys’ Higher Secondary School (LBBHSS) and St Mary’s Higher Secondary School (SMHSS) secured the top positions in science and commerce streams of this year’s Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate examinations, the results of which were declared by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) on Wednesday.

Sohan Bhattacharjee of LBBHSS secured the top position in the Science stream with a total of 483 marks and letters in English, physics, chemistry, mathematics, alternative english and computer science.

In the commerce stream, Ferry Filarisha Wann of SMHSS secured the first position with a total marks 472 marks and letters in English, khasi, economics, accountancy, mathematics and business studies.

Gordon Kupar Nongbri of St. Edmund’s HSS bagged the second position in the science stream with 476 marks and letters in English, computer science, mathematics, physics, chemistry and alternative English.

Ar Meker Marpna of St. Anthony’s HSS was placed third position in the science stream with 471 marks and letters in English, khasi, mathematics, physics, chemistry and biology.

Aniket Pattanayak of LBBHSS and Amebaaihunshisha Kharbhih of St Anthony’s HSS shared the fourth position in the science stream with total marks of 470.

The other students securing the top ten positions in science stream include Rilakor Lamare of St Anthony’s HSS (5th), K Vasangpuli of St Edmund’s HSS and Weibha Nongthdu Lakiang of North Liberty HSS, Jowai shared the 6th position, Joshaviah Onan Paswet of North Liberty HSS, Jowai (7th position), Abhijit Deb of LBBHSS (8th position), Freddy Lyngkhoi of Sacred Heart Boys’ HSS and Edward Pohlong Lamare of St Edmund’s HSS shared the 9th position and Kevinstrong Lawriniang of Mairang Presbyterian Science College (10th).

Meanwhile, Raj Paul of St Anthony’s HSS bagged the second position in the commerce stream with total marks of 463 and letters in Informatics Practices (IP), english, business studies, accountancy, entrepreneurship and economics.

Pongkoch Dutta of LBBHSS, Pinky Kumari of St Anthony’s HSS and Aditya Prasad of Don Bosco College, Tura shared the third position in the commerce stream with total marks of 458.

The fourth position in the commerce stream was shared by Nearlina Bani Nongbri of St Anthony’s HSS and Ryan Surong of St Edmund’s HSS with total marks of 454.

Others on the merit list in the commerce stream include Ishuah Kharsohtun of St Anthony’s HSS (5th), Sneha Paul of St Edmund’s HSS (6th), Dicky Nongpluh of Shillong College Higher Secondary Education (7th), Imazul Haque Laskar of LBBHSS (8th), Alphi Clarissa Warjri of St Mary’s HSS (9th) and Jagjot Singh of Alpha English HSS, Nongpoh (10th).

The science stream had 85.24 pass percentage. It was 80.26% in the commerce stream.

Altogether 3766 appeared, including 2043 females and 1383 males, appeared in the exams as regular students, while 158 males and 182 females, appeared as non-regular students in the science stream. A total of 3210 of them cleared the exams.

In the commerce stream, 2411 students, including 2162 regular (1157 males and 1,005 females) and 249 non-regular (137 males and 112 females) appeared and 1,935 of them cleared the exams.