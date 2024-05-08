TMC candidate fears being implicated in murder case by political rival

According to him, there might be a murder of a BJP worker at Keshpur, one of the seven Assembly constituencies under Ghatal Lok Sabha, in the next ten to 12 days and the BJP candidate might try to implicate him in a false case.

“The manner in which the BJP candidate from Ghatal has become desperate to win from the constituency this time, I am sure he will hatch a conspiracy at Ghatal to ensure a victory. This conspiracy will be at Keshpur. They will kill their own men and then create trouble with our men and in the midst of the confusion they will attempt to win from the constituency,” Dev alleged on Wednesday.

The BJP candidate this time against him is also an actor-turned-politician Hiran Chatterjee, who is a Legislator from Kharagpur (Sadar) Assembly constituency in West Midnapore District.

Dev said that Keshpur had been totally peaceful for the last ten years of his term as an elected MP from Ghatal.

“But for the sake of grabbing power, the BJP might create tension at Keshpur this time. So I am informing the Election Commission of India, the local administration and the media in advance,” Dev said.

According to Dev, his opponent has become hyper over the Lok Sabha elections and was saying whatever was coming to mind.

“He is a Legislator and is dreaming of becoming an MP now. There is nothing wrong in that dream. But it is unfair to say whatever one feels like to fulfill that dream,” Dev said.

Till the time of filing of this report, Chatterjee was not available for comment.

IANS