Thursday, May 9, 2024
Politics

BJP holds Congress responsible for decline in Hindu population

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, May 9: The BJP on Thursday held Congress responsible for the 7.82 per cent decline in the Hindu population from 1950 to 2015.

Sharing a news clip about a shrink in Hindu population, BJP’s IT cell head Amit Malviya posted on X, “Share of Hindus shrunk 7.8 per cent between 1950 and 2015. Muslim population grew at 43 per cent.”

“This is what decades of Congress rule did to us. Left to them, there would be no country for Hindus,” he said.

According to a study published by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), from 1950 to 2015, the Hindu population declined by 7.8 per cent while the Muslim population grew at 43 per cent.

According to 1951 census, the population of Hindus in India was 84.68 per cent which declined to 78.06 per cent in 2015 while Muslim population increased to 14.09 per cent from from 9.84 per cent. (IANS)

LS polls: PM Modi to campaign in Telangana, Andhra today
