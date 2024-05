The police said that Sitlhou was abducted on Wednesday morning while en route his village Shantipur on a scooter from National Highway 2.

The ASI, who was rescued on Wednesday night, was reportedly assaulted by his abductors.

A search is on to nab the kidnappers.

On April 27, two CRPF personnel, including a sub-inspector, were killed while two others were injured after a camp of the paramilitary force was attacked in Bishnupur district.

