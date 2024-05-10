Friday, May 10, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Narendra Dabholkar murder case: Pune Court gives life term to 2 sharpshooters; 3 acquitted

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Pune (Maharashtra), May 10:  A Sessions Court here on Friday pronounced two persons guilty and acquitted three others accused in the sensational daylight killing of medico and rationalist Narendra Dabholkar in Pune on August 20, 2013.

Delivering the verdict in the 11-year-old case that grabbed national headlines, the court slapped a life sentence on the two sharp-shooters, Sharad Kalaskar and Sachin Andure plus a fine of Rs 5-lakhs each.

Three others accused in the same case, Sanjeev Punhalekar, Dr Virendra Tawade and Vikram Bhave, have been acquitted for lack of evidence, said a lawyer from the legal teams.

A prosecution lawyer representing the Dabholkar family said that they would challenge the verdict in the Bombay High Court and also the Supreme Court.

The case with political ramifications was investigated by multiple agencies including Pune Police, Crime Branch and Central Bureau of Investigation.

IANS

Previous article
Double-digit growth propels India’s technical textiles industry to world’s 5th rank
Next article
Congress dissociates itself from Mani Shankar Aiyar’s remarks on Pakistan
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Business

SEBI’s move to simplify operations of stock brokers: Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath

New Delhi, May 10: Zerodha’s Co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath on Friday said that the proposal by the...
NATIONAL

SC releases CM Kejriwal on interim bail till June 1

New Delhi, May 10: In a big relief to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Supreme Court on...
NATIONAL

SC grants interim bail to Kejriwal till June 1

New Delhi,  May 10: Supreme Court today granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind...
NATIONAL

Congress dissociates itself from Mani Shankar Aiyar’s remarks on Pakistan

New Delhi, May 10: The Congress has distanced itself from party leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's remarks that 'India...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

SEBI’s move to simplify operations of stock brokers: Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath

Business 0
New Delhi, May 10: Zerodha’s Co-founder and CEO Nithin...

SC releases CM Kejriwal on interim bail till June 1

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 10: In a big relief to...

SC grants interim bail to Kejriwal till June 1

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi,  May 10: Supreme Court today granted interim...
Load more

Popular news

SEBI’s move to simplify operations of stock brokers: Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath

Business 0
New Delhi, May 10: Zerodha’s Co-founder and CEO Nithin...

SC releases CM Kejriwal on interim bail till June 1

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 10: In a big relief to...

SC grants interim bail to Kejriwal till June 1

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi,  May 10: Supreme Court today granted interim...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img