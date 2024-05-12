Sunday, May 12, 2024
NATIONAL

Congress will get fewer seats than age of ‘Shehzada’: PM Modi

By: Agencies

Kolkata, May 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, without naming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, claimed that Congress this time will win fewer seats than the age of “Shehzada”.

“Crossing the 300 mark this time is not just our aim now. Rather it has become the determination of a crore of Indians. Congress will win fewer seats than the age of “Shehzada’,” the Prime Minister said while addressing an election rally in Hooghly Lok Sabha constituency in support of the sitting party MP and candidate Locket Chatterjee.

Two BJP supporters reached the meeting venue with a portrait of the Prime Minister’s mother with the intention of gifting it to PM Modi. Overwhelmed by the gesture, the Prime Minister asked his security personnel to take the portrait and also promised to send them a thanks-giving letter soon.

“In the Western world, there is a tradition of celebrating Mother’s Day. But in India a mother is working for 365 days,” the Prime Minister said.

He also attacked Trinamool Congress on the alleged corruption and violence issue.

“Trinamool Congress is ruining the entire society, destroying the law & order situation and dividing people. They are selling the dreams of the youth of West Bengal and their parents. They do not have the right to get elected from a single seat in West Bengal,” the Prime Minister.

He alleged that the inauguration of the Ram Temple ruined Trinamool Congress’s peace of mind.

“This is because they are so hungry to keep their dedicated vote bank. They are forgetting that our forefathers struggled for 500 years for Ram Mandir. Please do not insult their self-sacrifice. They are insulting the rich tradition of West Bengal by opposing the Ram Mandir. Boycotting Lord Rama is not the culture of West Bengal,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to address two more meetings in West Bengal later in the day, one at Arambagh Lok Sabha constituency and the other at Howrah. (IANS)

