NATIONAL

Assam’s Class 10 compartment exams to begin on May 28

By: Agencies

Date:

Guwahati, May 14:  Assam’s Secondary Board of Education has announced the date sheet for compartment examinations for those candidates who failed to pass in one or more subjects in the recently declared Class 10 board examination results, officials said.

According to an official notification, the examination will start on May 28 and will be conducted in two shifts — morning and afternoon.

The morning shift exams will begin at 9 a.m. while the evening shift will start at 1:30 p.m.

The compartment examinations will conclude on June 3.

The official notification also mentioned that the examinees would be given an additional time of five minutes to get habituated to the question paper.

IANS

