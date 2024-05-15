Wednesday, May 15, 2024
NATIONAL

AAP confirms Swati Maliwal’s allegations

By: Agencies

Date:

Strict action will be taken says AAP

NEW DELHI, May 14: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s personal assistant Bibhav Kumar “misbehaved” with AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the CM’s residence, party leader Sanjay Singh said on Tuesday.
Addressing a press conference a day after Maliwal alleged that a member of Kejriwal’s personal staff “assaulted” her, Singh said AAP supremo Kejriwal will take strict action in the matter.
BJP demanded that Singh’s statement should be the basis for immediate filing of an FIR by police and those guilty should be promptly dealt with.
Police, however, said they are still waiting for her to come and file a formal complaint, but added that they have not closed the DD (daily diary) entry as Maliwal had come to the police station on Monday and said she would return to lodge a case.
Calls and messages to Maliwal did not elicit any response.
National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma expressed concern over Maliwal’s safety in a post on X. She wondered if Maliwal was under pressure not to lodge a police complaint and urged the AAP leader to “speak up”.
During the press conference on Tuesday, Singh said it is a “highly condemnable incident” and added the Aam Aadmi Party is in solidarity with her during this hour.
“Yesterday morning, Maliwal had gone to meet Arvind Kejriwal at his residence. While she was waiting to meet him in the drawing room, Bibhav Kumar came and misbehaved with her. This is a highly condemnable incident. Kejriwal has taken cognisance of it and will take strict action in the incident,” he added.Maliwal was earlier the chief of the Delhi Commission For Women (DCW). (PTI)

Matuas will get citizenship, Mamata can't stop CAA: Shah
Expect star campaigners to lead by example and not vitiate delicate fabric of society: EC
