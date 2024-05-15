Despite objections from Opposition parties, PoK becoming part of India is reality: HM Shah

“Rahul Gandhi might oppose it. Mamata Banerjee might oppose it. But now it is a reality that PoK will be a part of India,” HM Shah said while addressing an election meeting.

HM Shah was in Serampore Lok Sabha in Hooghly District on Wednesday in support of BJP candidate Kabir Shankar Bose.

According to HM Shah, it is to the credit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that “azadi (freedom)” slogans are now raised in PoK instead of Jammu & Kashmir.

“Previously ‘azadi’ slogans were raised in Jammu & Kashmir. Now those slogans are being raised in PoK. Previously stone-pelting incidents took place in Jammu & Kashmir, those things are now happening in PoK. So, however the Opposition parties might oppose it, no power can stop PoK from becoming a part of India,” HM Shah said.

He added that the current Lok Sabha elections were a contest between dynastic parties on one side and a dedicated and honest politician coming from a humble background on the other.

“Mamata Banerjee wants her nephew to succeed her as the chief minister. Sharad Pawar wants his daughter to be the chief minister. Even Stalin wants to see his son as the chief minister. Above all Sonia Gandhi wants Rahul Baba to become the prime minister of the country. On the other side, there is an honest and dedicated leader born in the family of a tea-seller,” he said.

HM Shah drew a comparison between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi.

“On one hand Rahul Gandhi makes frequent trips to Bangkok, on the other hand, the Prime Minister spends his Diwali in the midst of the Indian Army jawans and has sweets with them,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the Mamata Banerjee-led government, he referred to the legendary Indian movie, ‘Hirak Rajar Deshe (In the land of diamond king)’, directed by the iconic film-maker late Satyajit Ray, which depicted the rise and fall of an autocratic and oppressive ruler.

According to HM Shah, had Ray been alive now he would surely have directed a movie titled ‘Hirak Ranir Deshe (In the land of diamond queen).’

IANS