Thursday, May 16, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Govt assures to take up concerns

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter
SHILLONG, May 15: Following the brouhaha over the conduct of CUET at NEHU Shillong on Wednesday, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma assured that if there are any concerns regarding the test in the state, the government will take it up with the central agencies and ask them to make inquiries.
Stating that CUET is not something that the state government handles, Sangma said, “But if there are certain concerns that are there, we will be happy to take them up.”
“Last time there was a concern with the NEET exams conducted by central agencies. We took up the matter and asked them to inquire into it. Similarly, if there is an issue with the CUET, we will definitely speak to the agencies at the Centre and ask them to inquire into it,” he added.
The CM also said that so far, he has not heard of any mismanagement in the conduct of CUET examinations in the state.
He recalled, “For the past many years, we were able to get an exemption because we did not have enough centres. Even now, we do not have enough centres, but … Jowai, Shillong, and Tura have these centres now.”
Stating that CUET is mandated for college admissions in NEHU courses, he said, “That is why today, after the amendment to the Captain Williamson Sangma University, we will be able to affiliate all the colleges from NEHU to the state university. So, any college planning not to have any course affiliated with NEHU can affiliate with Captain Williamson Sangma University, which will then make it very easy for those colleges to then not conduct the CUET examinations.”
On concerns about the lack of preparedness of the various centres to conduct the examination leading to confusion, he said, “There could be, but the important point is that we have centres now, and that is important. While there could be certain problems and challenges at certain centres, I am sure we will improve as they go along. But most importantly, we have centres, and in the future, we will have many more centres.”

Previous article
Fiasco causes furore
Next article
Chaos erupts at NEHU over CUET hullabaloo
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Converts to Christianity no longer indigenous

Editor, Recently, I have observed several letters and editorials touching upon the controversial issue of whether protections afforded to...
EDITORIAL

Breather for Media Freedom

News that the Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the release of NewsClick founder-editor Prabir Purkayastha, has been met...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Knowledge and Learning: A Tribute to Jeebon Roy

By Bijoya Sawian Knowledge is a never -ending story and learning an eternal journey of discovery. Schooling and examination...
MEGHALAYA

Chaos erupts at NEHU over CUET hullabaloo

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 15: Chaos erupted at the campus of North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, on the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Converts to Christianity no longer indigenous

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, Recently, I have observed several letters and editorials touching...

Breather for Media Freedom

EDITORIAL 0
News that the Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the...

Knowledge and Learning: A Tribute to Jeebon Roy

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Bijoya Sawian Knowledge is a never -ending story and...
Load more

Popular news

Converts to Christianity no longer indigenous

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor, Recently, I have observed several letters and editorials touching...

Breather for Media Freedom

EDITORIAL 0
News that the Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the...

Knowledge and Learning: A Tribute to Jeebon Roy

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Bijoya Sawian Knowledge is a never -ending story and...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img