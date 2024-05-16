Govt assures to take up concerns

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 15: Following the brouhaha over the conduct of CUET at NEHU Shillong on Wednesday, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma assured that if there are any concerns regarding the test in the state, the government will take it up with the central agencies and ask them to make inquiries.

Stating that CUET is not something that the state government handles, Sangma said, “But if there are certain concerns that are there, we will be happy to take them up.”

“Last time there was a concern with the NEET exams conducted by central agencies. We took up the matter and asked them to inquire into it. Similarly, if there is an issue with the CUET, we will definitely speak to the agencies at the Centre and ask them to inquire into it,” he added.

The CM also said that so far, he has not heard of any mismanagement in the conduct of CUET examinations in the state.

He recalled, “For the past many years, we were able to get an exemption because we did not have enough centres. Even now, we do not have enough centres, but … Jowai, Shillong, and Tura have these centres now.”

Stating that CUET is mandated for college admissions in NEHU courses, he said, “That is why today, after the amendment to the Captain Williamson Sangma University, we will be able to affiliate all the colleges from NEHU to the state university. So, any college planning not to have any course affiliated with NEHU can affiliate with Captain Williamson Sangma University, which will then make it very easy for those colleges to then not conduct the CUET examinations.”

On concerns about the lack of preparedness of the various centres to conduct the examination leading to confusion, he said, “There could be, but the important point is that we have centres now, and that is important. While there could be certain problems and challenges at certain centres, I am sure we will improve as they go along. But most importantly, we have centres, and in the future, we will have many more centres.”