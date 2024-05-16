Thursday, May 16, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Israel attacks Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, May 16: Israel has carried out airstrikes in northeastern Lebanon’s Baalbek, considered a stronghold of the Hezbollah group.

The area is around 100 km from the Israeli border. The airstrike was in retaliation to the Hezbollah attack in northern Israel on Wednesday late night and Thursday early morning hours. However, the IDF did not reveal whether there were any casualties in the attack.

According to the media reports, multiple targets were hit in the Nabi Chit and Brital areas in the Baalbek area. This is considered the largest attack of the Israeli Army into the Baalbek area.

The Hezbollah had claimed that it had launched Kamikaze drones towards an IDF base in Tiberias in northern Israel. Sources in Israel’s defence ministry said that a drone had exploded in Golani junction causing damages but without any casualties.

The Hezbollah had in a statement on Wednesday late night said that it had struck within Israel as a retaliation to the assassinations carried out by Israel.

A top Hezbollah commander Hussain Mekki was killed by the IDF drone attack in southern Lebanon on Tuesday. Mekki, according to Israel, was responsible for attacks on Israeli civilians since the ongoing war against Hamas commenced on October 7, 2023. (IANS)

Previous article
Key Putin aide visits New Delhi, holds talks on Afghanistan
Next article
Several wounded in Switzerland knife attack
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

AAP goes into silent mode on Swati Maliwal controversy

Shillong, May 16: The Swati Maliwal episode is getting increasingly awkward for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. At a...
Technology

X to make live content more engaging, reach more users: Musk

Shillong, May 16: Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday said the X platform will soon launch more features...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Kiara Advani heads to Cannes looking cool in beige spring coat matching sneakers

Shillong, May 16: Actress Kiara Advani, who will next be seen in the upcoming Telugu film 'Game Changer',...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wears arm sling as she heads to Cannes with daughter Aaradhya

Shillong, May 16: Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was joined by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan to attend the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

AAP goes into silent mode on Swati Maliwal controversy

News Alert 0
Shillong, May 16: The Swati Maliwal episode is getting...

X to make live content more engaging, reach more users: Musk

Technology 0
Shillong, May 16: Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday...

Kiara Advani heads to Cannes looking cool in beige spring coat matching sneakers

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, May 16: Actress Kiara Advani, who will next...
Load more

Popular news

AAP goes into silent mode on Swati Maliwal controversy

News Alert 0
Shillong, May 16: The Swati Maliwal episode is getting...

X to make live content more engaging, reach more users: Musk

Technology 0
Shillong, May 16: Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday...

Kiara Advani heads to Cannes looking cool in beige spring coat matching sneakers

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, May 16: Actress Kiara Advani, who will next...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img