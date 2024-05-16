Thursday, May 16, 2024
Politics

LS polls: PM Modi to address four public meetings in UP today

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, May 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a series of public meetings in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

The Prime Minister will hold public meetings in Lalganj (Azamgarh) at 11:00 a.m., Jaunpur at 12:30 p.m., Bhadohi at 2:00 p.m., and Pratapgarh at 3:45 p.m.

Major political developments that will unfold across the country on Thursday:

* BJP President J.P. Nadda will campaign in Odisha on Thursday. The BJP chief will hold a roadshow in Bhubaneshwar at around 10:00 a.m. After the roadshow, he will visit the Lingaraj Temple in the city at 11:10 a.m. From there, he will proceed to Padampur in Bargarh district to hold a public meeting at 2:05 p.m. followed by another rally in Sundargarh at 4:15 p.m.

* Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Thursday hold public meetings in Bihar’s Sitamarhi at 12:30 p.m. and Bisfi (Madhubani) at 2:00 p.m. The Home Minister is also scheduled to visit J&K’s Srinagar on Thursday, where he will meet members of civil societies and local BJP leaders. His visit to Srinagar comes at a time when Lok Sabha elections are underway across the country. However, the BJP has not fielded any candidates from the three seats in the Kashmir Valley.

* Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi will campaign for his son Rahul Gandhi in Raebareli on Thursday.

* Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi will address a public meeting at 5 p.m. on Thursday in Raebareli.

* Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address public meetings in Manjhanpur (Kaushambi) at 1:05 p.m., Banda at 2:20 p.m., and Fatehpur at 3:25 p.m. on Thursday.

* Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal will hold a joint press conference for the INDIA bloc in Lucknow on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Later in the day, the Samajwadi Party chief will address election rallies in Atarra (Banda) at 12:40 p.m., Fatehpur at 2:00 p.m., and Sirathu (Kaushambi) at 3:10 p.m.

* RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will campaign in Madhubani and Darbhanga on Thursday.

* After Lucknow, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to visit Punjab on Thursday. He will visit the Golden Temple in Amritsar before leading a roadshow in the city to campaign. (IANS)

News Alert

AAP goes into silent mode on Swati Maliwal controversy

Shillong, May 16: The Swati Maliwal episode is getting increasingly awkward for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Technology

X to make live content more engaging, reach more users: Musk

Shillong, May 16: Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday said the X platform will soon launch more features
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Kiara Advani heads to Cannes looking cool in beige spring coat matching sneakers

Shillong, May 16: Actress Kiara Advani, who will next be seen in the upcoming Telugu film 'Game Changer',
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wears arm sling as she heads to Cannes with daughter Aaradhya

Shillong, May 16: Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was joined by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan to attend the

