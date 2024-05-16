Thursday, May 16, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

Mumbai hoarding crash: Death toll rises to 16 as two more bodies recovered

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, May 16: Two more bodies were recovered here from the debris at the site of the giant hoarding crash of May 13, taking the toll to 16, the BMC Disaster Control said here on Thursday.

The bodies of a male and a female were found in a highly decomposed state and have been identified as Manoj Chansoria, 60, and Anita Chansoria, 59.

The rescue work is still underway at the site of Chheda Nagar for the fourth day after the monstrous hoarding collapse. The rescue operation on Wednesday also led to the recovery of several vehicles buried under the debris, raising fears of more casualties.

The incident sent shockwaves in Mumbai which is dotted by 1025 big and small hoardings, besides many others on railways properties.

The BMC has started yanking off all illegal or oversized hoardings violating the permissible size of 40×40 feet (1600 sq feet).

The civic body has also slapped notices to the Central Railway and Western Railway to immediately identify and remove all illegal hoardings on its properties immediately. (IANS)

Previous article
‘Bomb’ scribbled on tissue paper found on Air India plane at Delhi airport
Next article
AAP goes into silent mode on Swati Maliwal controversy
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

AAP goes into silent mode on Swati Maliwal controversy

Shillong, May 16: The Swati Maliwal episode is getting increasingly awkward for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. At a...
Technology

X to make live content more engaging, reach more users: Musk

Shillong, May 16: Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday said the X platform will soon launch more features...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Kiara Advani heads to Cannes looking cool in beige spring coat matching sneakers

Shillong, May 16: Actress Kiara Advani, who will next be seen in the upcoming Telugu film 'Game Changer',...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wears arm sling as she heads to Cannes with daughter Aaradhya

Shillong, May 16: Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was joined by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan to attend the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

AAP goes into silent mode on Swati Maliwal controversy

News Alert 0
Shillong, May 16: The Swati Maliwal episode is getting...

X to make live content more engaging, reach more users: Musk

Technology 0
Shillong, May 16: Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday...

Kiara Advani heads to Cannes looking cool in beige spring coat matching sneakers

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, May 16: Actress Kiara Advani, who will next...
Load more

Popular news

AAP goes into silent mode on Swati Maliwal controversy

News Alert 0
Shillong, May 16: The Swati Maliwal episode is getting...

X to make live content more engaging, reach more users: Musk

Technology 0
Shillong, May 16: Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday...

Kiara Advani heads to Cannes looking cool in beige spring coat matching sneakers

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, May 16: Actress Kiara Advani, who will next...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img