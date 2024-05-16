Mumbai hoarding crash: Death toll rises to 16 as two more bodies recovered

Shillong, May 16: Two more bodies were recovered here from the debris at the site of the giant hoarding crash of May 13, taking the toll to 16, the BMC Disaster Control said here on Thursday.

The bodies of a male and a female were found in a highly decomposed state and have been identified as Manoj Chansoria, 60, and Anita Chansoria, 59.

The rescue work is still underway at the site of Chheda Nagar for the fourth day after the monstrous hoarding collapse. The rescue operation on Wednesday also led to the recovery of several vehicles buried under the debris, raising fears of more casualties.

The incident sent shockwaves in Mumbai which is dotted by 1025 big and small hoardings, besides many others on railways properties.

The BMC has started yanking off all illegal or oversized hoardings violating the permissible size of 40×40 feet (1600 sq feet).

The civic body has also slapped notices to the Central Railway and Western Railway to immediately identify and remove all illegal hoardings on its properties immediately. (IANS)