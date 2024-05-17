Clash averted in border village of Maikhuli

From Our Correspondent

NONGPOH, May 16: A potential clash between residents of Meghalaya and Assam was successfully thwarted on Thursday at Maikhuli, a border village between the two states, following a tense stand-off over the transportation of boulders from Meghalaya to the neighbouring state. The situation was brought under control through the prompt intervention of Meghalaya Police, Assam Police, and respective magistrates from both sides.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the incident unfolded when villagers from Assam, frustrated by the deteriorating condition of internal roads and frequent water-logging caused by the passage of dumper trucks carrying boulders from a stone quarry in Meghalaya, erected bamboo barricades to block the passage of these trucks.

The Assam villagers had previously demanded repairs to the road, the construction of culverts, and the implementation of a proper drainage system to mitigate damage caused by heavy vehicular traffic. In response to these concerns, consultations involving local leaders from both Meghalaya and Assam were held. As a goodwill gesture, the stone quarry company, Sureka Enterprise, undertook repairs to the road using paver blocks. However, the onset of the rainy season, combined with the continued passage of heavy vehicles, led to the road once again succumbing to damage.

Tensions escalated when villagers from Maikhuli, Ri-Bhoi, confronted the Assam villagers at the site of the bamboo barricades, leading to heated exchanges. The situation was brought under control with the timely arrival of police personnel from Pilangkata Outpost, Basistha, and Jorabat police stations, as well as the intervention of magistrates from both sides.

Following discussions between the authorities, it was decided to peacefully disperse the agitated villagers and remove the bamboo barricades. Magistrates from both Meghalaya and Assam instructed the villagers not to undertake any construction on the road, as the same will be deferred to the district administration level in order to address concerns comprehensively.