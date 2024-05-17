Friday, May 17, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Swati Maliwal assault case: NCW issues second notice to CM Kejriwal’s PS

By: Bureau

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
New Delhi, May 17:  The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday issued a second notice to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s personal secretary Bibhav Kumar to appear before it in connection with the assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

Kumar was asked to appear before the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday, however, it is likely that he will skip the summons.

“We have issued a second summon today to Kumar through the police, regarding his appearance before the NCW concerning the alleged assault on AAP MP Maliwal,” said NCW chief Rekha Sharma while addressing a press conference

“We could have personally gone there (Kumar’s residence) today, it’s not as though we are waiting for him (Kumar),” said Sharma.

Divulging details about the incident, Sharma said that the NCW took immediate action after learning about it from social media.

“I closely monitored the situation, spoke to Maliwal and encouraged her to come forward and file a complaint. I believe she was traumatised because no one would have expected her to be assaulted in such a manner at her party leader’s residence,” said the NCW chief.

“She is an MP who has consistently advocated for women’s issues. I assured her of my support and encouraged her to speak out and file a complaint. After careful consideration, she decided to file a complaint,” said Sharma.

“I spoke with the Commissioner of Police, who informed me about the charges under sections 308, 341, 354 D, 306, and 309 IPC mentioned in the FIR,” said Sharma.

According to sources, Maliwal in her complaint has alleged that while she was waiting in the drawing room at the Chief Minister’s residence, his PS Bibhav Kumar came and without any provocation, slapped and also punched her in the abdomen.

“I entered the drawing room and was waiting there. Bibhav arrived and began to verbally abuse me. Without any provocation, he repeatedly slapped me… I yelled, pleading for him to stop and let me go, but he persisted in assaulting me while hurling insults in Hindi,” the AAP MP said in the statement recorded by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell.

“He issued threats, saying things like ‘dekh lenge, nipta denge’. He struck me on the chest, face, stomach, and lower part of my body. I informed him that I was menstruating and in considerable pain, begging him to leave me alone. Eventually, I managed to escape and ran out of the room, calling the police for help,” sources quoted Maliwal as saying in the statement.

IANS

Previous article
Darul Uloom Deoband prohibits entry of women on campus
Next article
Swati Maliwal at Tis Hazari court to record statement
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Congress’ mission is to win 50 seats now: PM Modi

Fatehpur (UP), May 17:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the Congress has now launched ‘Mission...
NATIONAL

Truth will be revealed after CCTV footage of CM house & room is checked, says Swati Maliwal

New Delhi, May 17:  Soon after recording her statement before the magistrate, the AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati...
NATIONAL

Tis Hazari court records Swati Maliwal’s statement

New Delhi, May 17: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal on Friday recorded her statement...
INTERNATIONAL

First India-Russia consultations on visa-free tourist exchange set for June

Kazan, May 17: The first consultations between Russia and India on the launch of a visa-free group tourist...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Congress’ mission is to win 50 seats now: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
Fatehpur (UP), May 17:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi said...

Truth will be revealed after CCTV footage of CM house & room is checked, says Swati Maliwal

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 17:  Soon after recording her statement...

Tis Hazari court records Swati Maliwal’s statement

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 17: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya...
Load more

Popular news

Congress’ mission is to win 50 seats now: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
Fatehpur (UP), May 17:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi said...

Truth will be revealed after CCTV footage of CM house & room is checked, says Swati Maliwal

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 17:  Soon after recording her statement...

Tis Hazari court records Swati Maliwal’s statement

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 17: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img